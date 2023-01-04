Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Alex Cairns played 44 games for Fleetwood last season but has not figured this term

Fleetwood Town have loaned goalkeeper Alex Cairns to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the League One Cod Army this term, with his only appearance as an emergency loanee for Hartlepool in the FA Cup.

Cairns was a Fleetwood regular last season with 44 appearances and lists Leeds, Rotherham, Chesterfield and Barrow among his old clubs.

It follows Jacob Chapman's return to Huddersfield after a similar loan stay.

