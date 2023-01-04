Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Kevin Schade (right) has scored four goals in five appearances for Germany Under-21s

Brentford are closing in on the signing of Freiburg forward Kevin Schade on a six-month loan.

Bees manager Thomas Frank is still keen to bolster his ranks and the move could be announced as early as Wednesday.

It is understood the transfer will become permanent if certain clauses in the 21-year-old's deal are met.

Germany Under-21 international Schade can fill a variety of attacking roles and will provide support for Ivan Toney.

While the knee injury Tony sustained at West Ham on 30 December was deemed "not significant", the striker's short-term future remains uncertain as he has been charged by the FA with 262 breaches of betting rules.

Schade made his first team debut for Freiburg in August 2021 and has scored four goals in 21 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Brentford are ninth in the Premier League table after beating Liverpool 3-1 at the Community Stadium on Monday.