Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bethany England went on loan to Liverpool during the 2017/18 season, before returning to Chelsea

Tottenham have signed forward Bethany England from Chelsea on a three-and-a-half year deal until June 2026.

England, 28, joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles in 2016 and went on to score 74 goals in 164 appearances.

The England international was part of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 winning squad and has scored 11 goals in 21 games.

In a post on Twitter, England said: "It has been the biggest honour to play for this amazing club that has been my home for the past seven years.

"Everyone knows how much I love Chelsea, and the club will always hold a special place in my heart."

Blues manager Emma Hayes paid tribute saying: "Beth has given tremendous service to the club. She leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend."

England, who won nine major trophies at her time at Chelsea, was also named Chelsea Women's Player of the Year, Barclays FA Women's Super League Player of the Season and PFA Players' Player of the Year in the 2019-20 season.

"She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years. We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career," Hayes added.

The forward has scored a total of 55 goals in 115 Women's Super League (WSL) appearances and will now wear the number 19 shirt at Spurs.

England, will be hoping to cement her place in Sarina Wiegman's 2023 World Cup squad later this year, after scoring six goals in the qualifiers.

Spurs are eighth in the WSL and England added: "The club has got a lot of ambitions and I'm hoping that I can add to that and hopefully get the club where it wants to be.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge, different for me going from blue to white after obviously spending so long at Chelsea.

"But I'm excited for it and it's something that I'm going to relish, a challenge that I'll embrace with open arms."