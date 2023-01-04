Close menu

Virgil van Dijk injury: Liverpool defender to see specialist about hamstring issue

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup with the Netherlands before returning to Liverpool duty

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is to see a specialist to assess the extent of his hamstring injury.

The Netherlands defender, who has played in every Liverpool league game this season, was substituted at half-time in Monday's defeat at Brentford.

There is no timescale on how long Van Dijk will be out for but the injury appears worse than originally thought.

The Reds' other centre-back options are Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips.

Liverpool, who are sixth in the Premier League and seven points off the top four, face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

After the defeat by Brentford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things. But I didn't want to take any risks.

"The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity."

Liverpool have been hampered by numerous injuries this season, with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both working their way back to fitness following significant issues.

Their next league games are away to Brighton & Hove Albion on 14 January and at home to Chelsea on 21 January.

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by Albert Watch, today at 13:13

    I wonder how long it will be until the 'hamstring' is used as an excuse for not getting any of quadruple, having to cancel the bus parades, and playing in the Europa Conference next season with 9-hour flights to Oompahloompahland on a Thursday.

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 13:10

    Harry Potter "maguire" is available for loan..😉

  • Comment posted by You, today at 13:08

    The only thing I can really say about VVD is that he's a born loser who thinks he is good.

    • Reply posted by daniel webb, today at 13:12

      daniel webb replied:
      Best player on a league and champions league winning side.
      Best CB in the world for at least 3 years.

  • Comment posted by drivethetenth, today at 13:06

    With that current midfield, it doesn't matter who plays behind them... terrible side.

    The Spin Doctor replied:

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 13:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  David Hughes, today at 13:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RedFootballer, today at 13:03

    Oh look the Liverpool medical are weaving their magic again. Player felt that he could continue, but was replaced. Now he will see the ‘specialist’ and be ruled out for goodness know how long. Firmino had a ‘little problem.. nothing serious’ and now has not been seen for three weeks. Jones passes wind and is out for a month. What next?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 13:03

    I hear that is brother Dick Van Dijk is much better plus he can also sing, do a cockney accent and sweep your chimney.

    Perhaps they should sign him while his brother is injured , he'll certainly defend better ?

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:02

    Liverpool problems keep piling up. Problems scoring, problems with a lack of a midfield and now a very suspect defence.
    Klopp sure has his hands full right now.

    • Reply posted by Honest_Mo, today at 13:10

      Honest_Mo replied:
      Especially with the bad weather and all those witches about.

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 13:02

    The World Cup in the middles of our season has amde it all an injury lottery. If your side's been fortunate enough to escape loss of players through injury then they will have the advantage in the final stages of the Premiership. If , like Liverpool, Chelsea and others then you're going to struggle. This season is becoming meaningless in many ways.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 13:10

      You replied:
      Not at all.
      Liverpool are rubbish.
      That's the bottom line.

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 13:01

    You could tell he wasn't at full pelt, when chasing down Mbuemo on the lead up to the first goal. A year ago he catches him ...

    • Reply posted by whyohwhy, today at 13:09

      whyohwhy replied:
      Yep. That sort of thing never happens. It was obvious something was not right.

  • Comment posted by Shadowfax, today at 12:58

    No top 4 then, no Bellingham bk to lidle pool l

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 12:58

    Shock Horror Newsflash!!! A football player has an injury!!! So what. Who cares. Why have a HYS on this??? Utterly ridiculous. 👎👎👎

    • Reply posted by deano33, today at 13:01

      deano33 replied:
      Why have so many HYSs on everything Utd?. Next one will probably be about the tea lady.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 12:56

    Not good news for Virgil, not good news for Liverpool. Hope it is not too serious or lengthy time wise.
    If this had to happen, better to happen at start of transfer window than a month later.
    Now will Klopp put trust in Konate, Matip, Gomez and Phillips or feel he has to bring in a new body?

  • Comment posted by base, today at 12:51

    I think Liverpool without Virgil will not make top 4 this season.

    Biffo replied:

      Biffo replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 12:51

    He needs to man up. Trautmann, ex Man City man, played on with a broken neck. Nat Lofthouse was knocked out cold after scoring a goal- he came back on. Too many delicate flowers now

    • Reply posted by Runnerboy27, today at 12:57

      Runnerboy27 replied:
      And they were sensible decisions because …?

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 12:50

    Liverpool left with only Robertson as a defender now. Can we play them next please??

    • Reply posted by maybenextseason, today at 12:59

      maybenextseason replied:
      Konate, Matip, Phillips…..

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 12:49

    He's been operating at half pace for a little while now. Used to never get beaten in a 1 on 1 but he is recently. Liverpool's midfield is shocking though. Thiago looks good but what does he actually achieve with his no look passes 10 yards sideways, inside his own half. Bellingham would be the perfect answer I guess

    bhoosh replied:

      bhoosh replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 12:48

    Very bad news for Liverpool at a bad time. Now will Klopp try to go with who he has or dip into the transfer market?

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 12:46

    Surprised Klopp not blaming Pickford for the injury

    • Reply posted by gasman1003, today at 12:59

      gasman1003 replied:
      Well Pickford should have been banned for life.....

