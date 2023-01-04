Close menu

Grant McCann: Peterborough United sack manager after one win in nine games

Breaking news

Manager Grant McCann has been sacked by League One side Peterborough United after a run of one win in nine games.

The 42-year-old, in his second spell as boss, had been in charge at the Weston Homes Stadium for 11 months.

Assistant Cliff Byrne has also departed after a slide down the table left them five points below the play-offs.

McCann was unable to save Posh from relegation last season and they have won one of their past seven league games.

