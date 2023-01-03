Norwich City's on-loan midfielder Isaac Hayden has undergone knee surgery

Norwich City midfielder Isaac Hayden has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

The 27-year-old is on loan from Newcastle but has made just 12 appearances this season.

Hayden had an operation on the same knee just over a year ago but says the problem has been affecting his form.

Hayden has been criticised for his performances as the Canaries, who sacked boss Dean Smith over Christmas, have slipped out of the Championship play-off places.

He played in the 1-1 draw with Reading last week but on Tuesday posted photos of his bandaged joint on social media after undergoing surgery at a London clinic.

He said: "Unfortunately I didn't want to be talking about injury again but it's part of the game. Ever since coming back from the last injury it's not been 100% fixed."

He added that the Norwich medical staff have been drawing fluid from the problematic knee every three days to enable him to play and train, saying that "it's been a soul destroying feeling not being able to play like the player I was a year ago and the player ultimately the club signed, but nobody more so than myself is frustrated at the cards I've been dealt since joining Norwich City FC on loan".

The player pointed to the issue as the reason he has not met the expectations of supporters and critics.

"I accept criticism of my performances in games from media/fans etc," he added.

"I'm big enough to take it, but when people question my character/mentality, or if I want to be at the football club and give my all to it, I will not accept that.

"The extent myself and the medical staff have been to over the last few months to get me simply available has been above and beyond. However, medically and ethically I had to stop as of the weekend as it was no longer sustainable.

"I look forward to working with the new management staff the club employ and focusing on trying to achieve the aim of promotion which is still very much possible."