David Wagner managed Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League last season

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner is set to replace Dean Smith as Norwich City manager, with an announcement likely within the next 36 hours.

Smith was sacked on 27 December after poor results led to a fan backlash.

Since then, Norwich have slipped to 11th in the Championship and have now collected just one point from their past four games.

Wagner got Huddersfield promoted to the Premier League in 2017 and then successfully kept the Terriers up.

However, he left the club midway through the following season, by which time they were well on their way to relegation.

He has subsequently had unsuccessful spells in Germany with Schalke, and Switzerland with Young Boys.

However, he is well known to Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, who worked with Wagner at Huddersfield.

Although other candidates were interviewed, it is felt at Carrow Road that Wagner's preferred style of play, his past work with younger players and enthusiasm for the job will help turn around results at the club and create the kind of link with the fans that was lost after Smith replaced popular former manager Daniel Farke.

Despite their poor recent run of form, Norwich are only three points outside the play-offs in a congested Championship table, with only seven points separating Blackburn, in third, and Swansea, in 15th.