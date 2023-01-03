Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Arthur Read made 20 appearances in all competitions for Stevenage this season

Colchester United have signed midfielder Arthur Read from Stevenage.

The 23-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal for a "five-figure fee" according to Stevenage, who also say they maintain "a stake in his future".

Read, who started his career at Luton and went on to have a spell at Brentford, made 83 appearances for Stevenage after initially arriving on loan in September 2020.

He could make his Colchester debut at Harrogate on Saturday.

