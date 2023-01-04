Close menu

Jack Butland: Manchester United in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Jack Butland
Jack Butland has made 87 Premier League appearances during his time at Birmingham City, Stoke and Crystal Palace

Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland about a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.

Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but has only made 10 Premier League appearances for the club and has yet to play this season.

The 29-year-old's contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer.

Butland has nine England caps and was in Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

However, he has not been a Premier League regular since Stoke City were relegated in 2018.

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by Humph, today at 12:33

    It's amazing how many goalies who have played for England have spent a lot of their careers on the bench. You'd think they'd want to join a club that will play them. Butland, Johnstone, Heaton, McCarthy, Forster, Ruddy, Hart and before them Kirkland, Carson and Foster, have all spend long periods as No 2 or No 3 goalies in the Premier League. At one time Burnley had three - Pope, Heaton and Hart.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:52

      Sport Report replied:
      But if they play regularly for a Championship or League 1 club they are unlikely to be selected either

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 12:31

    David has been fantastic over the years.
    Lost count how many times he's saved us.
    Manchester United haven't been at their best since Sir Alex packed managing up.
    If it wasn't for David it would be far worse.
    Even though his wages are ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by Abdul Momin , today at 12:42

      Abdul Momin replied:
      Unfortunately it's a ruthless, result driven game, and he does lack a lot of skills that's needed nowadays. He has probably been one of the best shot stoppers in the past decade, but he can't control his penalty area, from corners and free kicks, or distribute as well as needed I think. Ultimately he only stayed coz he played united to offer a ridiculous amount when united needed him the most.

  • Comment posted by Kamann71, today at 12:11

    Why did you even bother signing Heaton?

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 12:32

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Only thin hes HEaton is the bench!!11

  • Comment posted by GerryS, today at 12:41

    Palace fan here….

    Jack is a good goalkeeper and when called upon, never let us down.

    However, we bought Sam Johnstone in the summer, and now he has recovered from injury, a move to 3rd choice goalkeeper for Jack seems unfair.

    He is a great character around the club, popular with the fans and members of the squad.

    It seems to make sense all round.

    • Reply posted by johnnycamden, today at 12:46

      johnnycamden replied:
      And if AWB came the other way…

  • Comment posted by MW, today at 12:19

    so many foolish posters regardless of if he get played or not you need cover 3 keepers one got recalled to parent club the other day do pay attention

    • Reply posted by PetreDyche, today at 12:33

      PetreDyche replied:
      Tom Heaton is a more than able deputy and 3 senior players to cover 1 position with the lowest risk of injury, when you also have able academy players, is a bit much.

  • Comment posted by gooster, today at 12:33

    Definitely a good number 2 and probably good value

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 12:52

      joffey replied:
      Never played right back in his life

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 12:23

    Such a good keeper in his early days at Stoke and an excellent character too - thought he would be an England regular for years to come.
    Injury and loss of form ruined that prospect but there’s always hope he can recover his form. Good luck to the lad.

    • Reply posted by David Windsor, today at 12:36

      David Windsor replied:
      There is a perceptive element to form. He won't recover his form unless he plays. Taking money every week is not playing. I'll wish him good luck when he starts playing.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 12:44

    Butland is one goalkeeper that somehow lost his way during his career. He had so much potential and was expected to be both number one with a top team and England but this for whatever reason never happened and he floated around second tier teams his entire career.

    Can be a great number two for Man Utd if he is signed.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 12:34

    So maybe Butland is happier not playing for ManU than he is not playing for Crystal Palace.

    Difference being that he'd be 3rd choice at Old Trafford.

    Why doesn't he get a job where he actually has to play every week?

    • Reply posted by Summers , today at 12:38

      Summers replied:
      Maybe he doesn't want to and is content in picking up £xxk per week for being a reserve, some people prefer being teh number 2

  • Comment posted by Frenchie1974, today at 12:32

    Why can't MUFC promote within their ranks ? Especially if it's for someone just to sit on the bench.

    • Reply posted by IanJackieSP8, today at 12:36

      IanJackieSP8 replied:
      What Like Man Utd never have!?

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:25

    Never mind about Utd needing a new keeper, do we need an HYS about it?

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 12:24

    HYS ????

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 12:36

      Budgie replied:
      Have your say :)

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 12:21

    Good goalie who would waste his career warming the bench, but I suppose it's all about the money in the greed league 🙁

    • Reply posted by cb220693, today at 12:23

      cb220693 replied:
      That's your opinion and you're entitled to it , it's completely wrong though.

  • Comment posted by TheWengerbusiscoming, today at 12:43

    If they want another homegrown keeper to play 0 minutes and fill a quota, I'd be happy doing it for a grand a week.

  • Comment posted by AMB, today at 12:20

    Do they not have goalkeepers in their under 21, u 18 teams.
    Why waste wages on a bench warmer.

    • Reply posted by Aretak, today at 12:24

      Aretak replied:
      Top teams aren't going to want to have to throw a kid in if they suffer an injury or two. Man Utd already have Tom Heaton warming their bench, but I guess Ten Hag wants more cover than that. He's got most things right, so who are we to doubt him? Great life for English keepers on this sort of level, incidentally. Basically just get paid to train and fill a home grown spot in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 12:19

    Lets hope De Gea stays injury free if this happens. Big clubs need a top number two. Not cheap options

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 12:59

    Scraping the barrel again. Always nice to be reminded how far United have fallen, sniffing around Crystal Palaces third choice keeper, brilliant!

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 12:53

    He was a great talent, coming through the ranks at Stoke. Shame he's not been a regular since. But going to Man U as a second keeper won't help him get first team football. And he's only 29, nothing for a keeper.

    • Reply posted by Lord Elpus, today at 12:55

      Lord Elpus replied:
      2 years younger than de Gea

  • Comment posted by Trouble and wife, today at 12:45

    Good signing. Anyone but Henderson

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 12:47

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      And if you ask Henderson he would say "Anyone but Man Utd".

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 12:18

    Is this confirmation that either Dean Henderson or David de Gea will not be at the club next season.

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 12:21

      Adam replied:
      No, read the article, it's because Newcastle recalled Dubravka....

