Jack Butland: Manchester United in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland about a move to Old Trafford.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.
Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but has only made 10 Premier League appearances for the club and has yet to play this season.
The 29-year-old's contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer.
Butland has nine England caps and was in Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.
However, he has not been a Premier League regular since Stoke City were relegated in 2018.
Lost count how many times he's saved us.
Manchester United haven't been at their best since Sir Alex packed managing up.
If it wasn't for David it would be far worse.
Even though his wages are ridiculous.
Jack is a good goalkeeper and when called upon, never let us down.
However, we bought Sam Johnstone in the summer, and now he has recovered from injury, a move to 3rd choice goalkeeper for Jack seems unfair.
He is a great character around the club, popular with the fans and members of the squad.
It seems to make sense all round.
Injury and loss of form ruined that prospect but there’s always hope he can recover his form. Good luck to the lad.
Can be a great number two for Man Utd if he is signed.
Difference being that he'd be 3rd choice at Old Trafford.
Why doesn't he get a job where he actually has to play every week?
Why waste wages on a bench warmer.