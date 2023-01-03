Celtic will raise concerns with the Scottish FA about the use of VAR after the club were left baffled that referee John Beaton was not sent to the monitor to look at a potential handball by Rangers' Connor Goldson in Monday's Old Firm draw (Daily Record) external-link .

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says the decision not to send the referee to review the incident was "incredulous" (Daily Record) external-link .

Police have launched a probe after Celtic left-back Greg Taylor and one of the club's physios were targeted by an object thrown from the home end while he was receiving treatment (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has chosen not to engage with the individual accused of racially abusing him after the culprit got in touch but failed to offer an apology (Scotsman) external-link .

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson did not go into the dressing room after his side's 3-0 defeat by rivals Hearts, instead instructing his assistant Jamie McAllister to address the players (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Hibs could lose Ryan Porteous soon as talks over a move to Udinese have progressed (Scottish Sun) external-link .