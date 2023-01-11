Match ends, Southampton 2, Manchester City 0.
Southampton manager Nathan Jones recorded the biggest win of his short reign as they reached the EFL Cup semi-finals with a richly deserved win over favourites Manchester City.
Jones has struggled for approval from Saints fans since his arrival from Luton Town but his rating surely soared with the manner in which the Premier League strugglers maintained their good cup form.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rested key players such as Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne with this weekend's derby with Manchester United at Old Trafford in mind, but nothing must detract from a vibrant Southampton display.
The game was settled in the first half by Sekou Mara's crisp finish after 23 minutes and a superb second from Moussa Djenepo five minutes later when he caught City keeper Stefan Ortega badly out of position off his line with a lofted long-range finish.
Guardiola threw on De Bruyne and Haaland after the break but it was to no avail as Southampton defended their lead with fierce determination to reach the last four.
- Man Utd face Forest in EFL Cup semi-finals
- Wednesday's Carabao Cup ties as they happened, plus reaction, analysis and semi-final draw
- Visit our Southampton page
- The latest Manchester City news
Is Jones turning the tide?
The swathes of empty seats for a cup quarter-final at home to Manchester City hinted at the mood at St Mary's, with Southampton fans unimpressed with the appointment of Jones and his poor start, but by the end there was real joy around the stadium after this outstanding win.
Jones still has a lot of work to do, both in terms of moving Saints out of the relegation zone and winning over the sceptics, but this will do him and his players the power of good on every level.
And with Croatia international Mislav Orsic, fresh from the World Cup, getting a late debut as a substitute following his arrival from Dinamo Zagreb, and the talented midfield man Carlos Alcaraz paraded on the pitch after completing his move from Racing Club in Argentina, things suddenly look brighter.
Jones has demanded aggression and intensity from Southampton and he got it here, especially in the first half when reshuffled City were over-run in midfield, while Mara and Djenepo provided the cut and thrust.
And for the manager, it is the sort of statement win against elite opposition that will help those who are unconvinced by his methods have growing belief.
Southampton now have a vital Premier League game against fellow strugglers Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday and will travel to Merseyside with confidence lifted by an outstanding performance with a result to match.
Manchester City caught cold
Manchester City arrived on the rain-lashed south coast as hot favourites to progress to the EFL Cup last four against struggling Saints but the tables were turned as the lacklustre Premier League champions got what their mediocre performance deserved.
Guardiola may have made changes but the starting line-up still included experience in the shape of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.
It had enough quality to perform better than this and it was a particularly bad night for deputy keeper Ortega and Kalvin Phillips, given his first start but so poor and off the pace that it was no surprise when he was substituted.
He has, in his defence, been desperately short of first-team action but did nothing here to suggest he will be forcing his way through Guardiola's embarrassment of midfield riches any time soon.
Ortega was also caught hopelessly out of position for Djenepo's goal from distance, the crucial second that bolstered Saints' belief even further and gave City a deficit that even they could not claw back.
The EFL Cup may not be at the top of Guardiola or City's priorities but this remains a bitterly disappointing performance and result.
Player of the match
Ward-ProwseJames Ward-Prowse
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number18Player nameMaraAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number11Player nameOrsicAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number45Player nameLaviaAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number6Player nameCaleta-CarAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number31Player nameBazunuAverage rating
7.71
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number4Player namePhillipsAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number18Player nameOrtegaAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
3.38
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
3.37
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
3.27
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Bazunu
- 4Lyanco
- 6Caleta-Car
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 45LaviaBooked at 25minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 62'minutes
- 27DialloBooked at 79mins
- 19DjenepoSubstituted forPerraudat 57'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 9A ArmstrongSubstituted forOrsicat 83'minutes
- 18MaraSubstituted forAdamsat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Aribo
- 10Adams
- 11Orsic
- 13Caballero
- 15Perraud
- 23Edozie
- 24Elyounoussi
- 46Morgan
- 50Finnigan
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Ortega
- 7Cancelo
- 2WalkerSubstituted forAkanjiat 45'minutes
- 14Laporte
- 21GómezSubstituted forAkéat 45'minutes
- 80PalmerSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 45'minutes
- 4PhillipsSubstituted forRodriat 63'minutes
- 8Gündogan
- 47Foden
- 19Álvarez
- 10GrealishSubstituted forHaalandat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 9Haaland
- 16Rodri
- 17De Bruyne
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 25Akanji
- 26Mahrez
- 31Ederson
- 82Lewis
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 22,996
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Manchester City 0.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Phil Foden.
Post update
Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).
Post update
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mislav Orsic (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Che Adams.
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Mislav Orsic replaces Adam Armstrong.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).
Booking
Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Post update
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Very well played Southampton. The shot in the arm that Nathan Jones needed, hopeful these cup successes will now translate into league successes and help Southampton move off the bottom.
Really pleased for Southampton's manager, Nathan Jones.
He deserved that one.
If they play like that in all of their remaining matches in the premiership, they won't be going down to the Championship. It's down to their players. As simple as that.
Manchester City. Not one shot on target.
Very rare.
That speaks volumes about their performance.
Rubbish..
Woeful.
Didn’t see that coming
Grealish on for an entire half, what could possibly go wrong?
😂😂😂😂😂
YOU STARTED SINGING TOO SOON…
Well done Saints.