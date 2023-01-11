Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1(4), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3).
Dean Henderson was the penalty shootout hero as Nottingham Forest overcame Wolves at the City Ground to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992.
Henderson turned away Ruben Neves' spot-kick after Jose Sa had denied Sam Surridge, then turned away Joe Hodge's effort following Forest converting all four of their remaining penalties.
Forest had led in normal time when former Wolves pair Morgan Gibbs-White and Willy Boly combined, with Gibbs-White hanging an excellent first-half corner into the six-yard box and Boly stabbing home from close range.
Wolves scored a superb equaliser when new loan signing Matheus Cunha's low cross invited the finish from striker Raul Jimenez.
The game ended with ugly scenes in the centre of the pitch, with stewards involved to pull the players apart as tempers frayed.
Boly doesn't celebrate rare goal
It has become accepted that players do not celebrate goals against their former clubs, a tradition which Boly upheld despite his effort being his first for Forest.
It did seem a little bit strange.
After all, the Ivory Coast defender did actively request a move away from Molineux in the summer, having received a substantial offer from Forest.
In addition, scoring is a rare experience for the 31-year-old. He last found the net almost two years ago, in Wolves' home defeat by West Brom. It was one of only six he scored in five seasons with the club.
Sadly for Boly, his evening ended early. Although he tried to continue after getting hurt in a clash with Hwang Hee-chan, he quickly signalled it was impossible.
A mounting injury list is one of the reasons Cooper has cited for Forest's need to enter the transfer market this month.
And now Forest have two more games to play this month, that need is even more acute.
Not that such issues were bothering the home fans as they celebrated victory and a semi-final appearance to come in a competition legendary former boss Brian Clough won four times during his illustrious stint with the club.
Wolves a greater goal threat
Wolves fans have adapted a chant usually heard at Arsenal, singing about manager Julen Lopetegui "he knows exactly what we need".
In fairness, it wasn't anything revelatory. Wolves were shocking at scoring goals before the World Cup break.
Although Cunha's January arrival will not on its own solve the problem, even without the currently injured Diego Costa Wolves look a far greater threat.
Henderson made two excellent saves at the end of the first half to deny Jimenez - Goncalo Guedes should have threatened with the rebound but blazed over - and Hwang.
Jimenez's equaliser was the end product of slick team play from the visitors, which included a telling contribution from Neves to allow Cunha to deliver the decisive low cross.
It was Wolves' eighth goal in six games since Lopetegui took charge. It had taken Wolves 13 games to get their previous eight, part of a woeful overall pre-World Cup tally of 11.
Henderson was to have the final word though as Wolves missed out on what would have been their first last-four appearance in this competition since winning it in 1980.
Player of the match
Matheus CunhaMatheus Cunha
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Nottingham Forest 1(4), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3).
Penalty saved! Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(4), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3). Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(3), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3). Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(3), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(2). Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(2), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(2). Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(2), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(1). Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(1), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(1). Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(1), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Shootout begins Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
