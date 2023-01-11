Close menu
EFL Cup - Quarter-finals
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1
Nottingham Forest win 4-3 on penalties

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3 pens): Forest reach EFL Cup semi-finals

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at City Ground

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments222

Dean Henderson
Dean Henderson made a number of big saves during the game and in the shootout

Dean Henderson was the penalty shootout hero as Nottingham Forest overcame Wolves at the City Ground to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992.

Henderson turned away Ruben Neves' spot-kick after Jose Sa had denied Sam Surridge, then turned away Joe Hodge's effort following Forest converting all four of their remaining penalties.

Forest had led in normal time when former Wolves pair Morgan Gibbs-White and Willy Boly combined, with Gibbs-White hanging an excellent first-half corner into the six-yard box and Boly stabbing home from close range.

Wolves scored a superb equaliser when new loan signing Matheus Cunha's low cross invited the finish from striker Raul Jimenez.

The game ended with ugly scenes in the centre of the pitch, with stewards involved to pull the players apart as tempers frayed.

Boly doesn't celebrate rare goal

Wily Bolly
Former Wolves defender Willy Boly had given Nottingham Forest a first-half lead

It has become accepted that players do not celebrate goals against their former clubs, a tradition which Boly upheld despite his effort being his first for Forest.

It did seem a little bit strange.

After all, the Ivory Coast defender did actively request a move away from Molineux in the summer, having received a substantial offer from Forest.

In addition, scoring is a rare experience for the 31-year-old. He last found the net almost two years ago, in Wolves' home defeat by West Brom. It was one of only six he scored in five seasons with the club.

Sadly for Boly, his evening ended early. Although he tried to continue after getting hurt in a clash with Hwang Hee-chan, he quickly signalled it was impossible.

A mounting injury list is one of the reasons Cooper has cited for Forest's need to enter the transfer market this month.

And now Forest have two more games to play this month, that need is even more acute.

Not that such issues were bothering the home fans as they celebrated victory and a semi-final appearance to come in a competition legendary former boss Brian Clough won four times during his illustrious stint with the club.

Wolves a greater goal threat

Wolves fans have adapted a chant usually heard at Arsenal, singing about manager Julen Lopetegui "he knows exactly what we need".

In fairness, it wasn't anything revelatory. Wolves were shocking at scoring goals before the World Cup break.

Although Cunha's January arrival will not on its own solve the problem, even without the currently injured Diego Costa Wolves look a far greater threat.

Henderson made two excellent saves at the end of the first half to deny Jimenez - Goncalo Guedes should have threatened with the rebound but blazed over - and Hwang.

Jimenez's equaliser was the end product of slick team play from the visitors, which included a telling contribution from Neves to allow Cunha to deliver the decisive low cross.

It was Wolves' eighth goal in six games since Lopetegui took charge. It had taken Wolves 13 games to get their previous eight, part of a woeful overall pre-World Cup tally of 11.

Henderson was to have the final word though as Wolves missed out on what would have been their first last-four appearance in this competition since winning it in 1980.

Player of the match

Matheus CunhaMatheus Cunha

with an average of 7.19

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number30Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    7.01

  3. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.78

  4. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    6.73

  6. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    6.48

  7. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    6.46

  8. Squad number31Player nameGustavo Scarpa
    Average rating

    6.44

  9. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    6.35

  11. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    6.24

  12. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    6.19

  13. Squad number8Player nameColback
    Average rating

    6.10

  14. Squad number16Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    5.80

  15. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.68

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    7.19

  2. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.42

  4. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.32

  5. Squad number59Player nameHodge
    Average rating

    6.32

  6. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    5.88

  8. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    5.80

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    5.78

  10. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.78

  11. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    5.72

  12. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.66

  13. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.61

  14. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.61

  15. Squad number17Player nameGonçalo Guedes
    Average rating

    5.58

  16. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    5.49

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Henderson
  • 24AurierBooked at 88mins
  • 4Worrall
  • 30BolySubstituted forMcKennaat 61'minutes
  • 32Lodi
  • 22YatesBooked at 90mins
  • 23Freuler
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forColbackat 65'minutes
  • 31Furtado ScarpaSubstituted forDennisat 68'minutes
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forSurridgeat 68'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White

Substitutes

  • 3S Cook
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 8Colback
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14O'Brien
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis
  • 26McKenna

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 24Gomes
  • 23KilmanBooked at 37mins
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 59'minutes
  • 27NunesBooked at 88mins
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forPodenceat 59'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forHodgeat 80'minutes
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forNevesat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 4Collins
  • 8Neves
  • 10Podence
  • 12Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 13Sarkic
  • 37Traoré
  • 59Hodge
  • 64Bueno
  • 81Lembikisa
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1(4), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Nottingham Forest 1(4), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(4), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3). Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(3), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(3). Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(3), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(2). Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(2), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(2). Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(2), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(1). Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(1), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1(1). Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1(1), Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty saved! Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Penalty saved! Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  14. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  15. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Booking

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

223 comments

  • Comment posted by HannahF1, today at 22:04

    Forest fan, but if someone's boot comes off I'm fairly sure it's a foul and a penalty

    • Reply posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:09

      bubbadoo replied:
      sums up the awful referees they give wolves week after week

  • Comment posted by Terminus, today at 22:04

    The City ground was rocking again, the noise was terrific. Whatever happens we're having some fun this season

  • Comment posted by Idunno, today at 22:07

    No wonder people who comment on hys direct their fury at these BBC pundits when Simon Stone writes "the rains coming down and the hood's are up at Molineux".
    Probably wasn't even there but watching it on TV and forgot Nottingham Forest play at the City ground, if he even knows.
    Well done Forest and a reminder to Stone, Wembleys in London.

    • Reply posted by cinculus binacus, today at 22:10

      cinculus binacus replied:
      Report isn't even up and your making up stuff to complain about.

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 21:59

    Graham scott you are useless

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 21:59

    Cloughie would be proud

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 22:01

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Shouldn't Forest be concentrating on pl survival and leave this competition alone?

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 22:01

    Henderson, superb. Good game. Penalties always brutal but forest doing quietly well

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:11

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Draw Utd in the Next round and your stuffed

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 22:05

    Poor tactics all night. Making the kid hodge take last penalty could ruin his confidence and career. Well done forest, all the best

  • Comment posted by DMT, today at 22:05

    Wonder if we will hear much from all those who were slating Cooper last Saturday when he made all those team changes for the FA Cup game against Blackpool ? Probably not .

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:09

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Don't know that was pretty embarrassing considering the size of Forest squad.

  • Comment posted by PJD, today at 21:59

    Yes, up the Forest

  • Comment posted by sim77, today at 22:01

    Well done to Forest but Wolves had a blatant pen waved away. The officials strike again!! Thanks.

    • Reply posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 22:05

      Reasoningwithidiocy replied:
      Just cuz his shoes are too big for him doesn't make it a pen..

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

    Remember the good old days when Nottingham Forest were winning League Cups for fun

    • Reply posted by Tebby, today at 22:11

      Tebby replied:
      And Robin Hood was robbing them

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 22:05

    Forget about the penalty Joe, at least you had the guts to take one like others that should have.In all honesty we have other things to concentrate on like getting higher up the table.

    • Reply posted by jeffers27, today at 22:13

      jeffers27 replied:
      FairPlay to the young lad for stepping up.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 22:04

    Think wolves were a bit slower today probably put to much effort at anfield

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:02

    Penalties, the ultimate coin toss. Well done to Forest, Wolves unlucky to go out.
    Depending on how the draw goes, could it be possible that the final may be between two teams fighting to avoid relegation?

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 22:25

      Neutral fan replied:
      Man utd & Newcastle final...👍

  • Comment posted by Geoff Dillon, today at 22:03

    Forest poor. But we’re through.

  • Comment posted by goodmeister, today at 22:05

    If you get to a quarter final and don't play your best team this is what'll happen. Good luck to Forrest

    • Reply posted by Keepthefaith28, today at 22:48

      Keepthefaith28 replied:
      Wolves were better team and you can’t even spell forest says it all really

  • Comment posted by Trier Wolf, today at 22:19

    Graham Scott (an experienced Premier League referee apparently) thinks a challenge from behind with the attacker's boot coming off because his heel is trodden on when he is running free with the ball in the area is not a penalty. That's cheating against naughty Wolves yet again. Stop this blatant cheating.

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 22:22

      BC-RAWA replied:
      He knew you’d miss it and wanted to keep the game flowing. And he was right.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

    What are the chances of a replay of the League Cup final between Nottingham Forest and Southampton forty four years ago

    • Reply posted by neil, today at 22:31

      neil replied:
      None

  • Comment posted by stealth, today at 22:03

    Well done bbc, the caption for the picture above is about Willy Boly. However Boly is nowhere to be seen. Have you mistakenly got the wrong person again. Do they look similar? No not really.

    • Reply posted by stealth, today at 22:05

      stealth replied:
      Of course the picture is now correct. Good save.

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 22:02

    Well done Forest did it the hard way.
    Henderson player of the season.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC