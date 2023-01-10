Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Steve Cooper changed his entire team for the FA Cup loss at Blackpool

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper wants to see a reaction from his side against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Blackpool.

Forest were thumped by the League One side 4-1 at the weekend.

They host Wolves looking to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and Cooper has demanded a response from his side.

"We let ourselves down at the weekend," he said.

"I really hope we can respond and do better in this one."

Cooper made 11 changes for the Blackpool game but felt the quality he put out was still good enough to get the job done.

"I have to trust them that they don't let that happen again," he added.

"We move forward going into the next game and try to pick the right team to play the gameplan that's needed to be a success against Wolves."

Both Nottingham Forest and Wolves are battling for Premier League survival.

Forest boosted their chances by beating Southampton in their last Premier League game to move two points clear of the relegation zone but Wolves are second bottom, one point from safety.

But despite their league concerns, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is relishing the prospect of reaching the semi-final of a cup competition.

He said: "We are excited of this possibility, but in the same way, we have a lot of matches in front of us and we are only thinking of the next match and we have to be ready to compete against a good team.

"We are going to try with all our strengths. We are going to try to do it."