Real Madrid narrowly beat fourth-tier Cacereno to move into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.
Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr were both rested as boss Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes from Friday's La Liga win over Real Valladolid.
And they were reliant on Rodrygo's second-half goal to progress, with the former Santos forward honouring Brazil great Pele in his goal celebration.
Real are hoping to win the competition for the first time since 2014.
Line-ups
Cacereño
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 13Moreno
- 2Aguado
- 4Martínez
- 3Molina Barrancos
- 22GomisSubstituted forRamírezat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 7Fernández TamayoBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGarcía Lucioat 72'minutes
- 6Clausí
- 15TellesBooked at 73minsSubstituted forBermúdez Ferreresat 75'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 10MerencianoSubstituted forEl Kounniat 45'minutes
- 16González MartínezBooked at 28mins
- 11GrandeSubstituted forSolanoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Liceras
- 5Caparrós Guzmán
- 8Arteaga
- 9Solano
- 14Bermúdez Ferreres
- 17Ramírez
- 18Traoré
- 19García Lucio
- 20El Kounni
- 25Santamaria
- 30Nieto
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 17Vázquez
- 3MilitãoSubstituted forRüdigerat 45'minutes
- 6Nacho
- 16OdriozolaSubstituted forVallejoat 51'minutes
- 19Ceballos
- 18TchouaméniBooked at 27minsSubstituted forValverdeat 45'minutes
- 12CamavingaBooked at 88mins
- 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 81'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
- 7E HazardSubstituted forRodríguezat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 15Valverde
- 22Rüdiger
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
- 33Arribas
- 39Rodríguez
- 40Paz
- 41Antolín Garzón
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away18