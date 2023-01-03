Close menu
Spanish Copa del Rey
CacereñoCacereño0Real MadridReal Madrid1

Cacereño 0-1 Real Madrid: Rodrygo goal sees Carlo Ancelotti's side scrape into last 16 of Copa del Rey

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rodrygo celebrates scoring
Real Madrid have lost just one of their last 24 games against teams from a lower division in the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid narrowly beat fourth-tier Cacereno to move into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr were both rested as boss Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes from Friday's La Liga win over Real Valladolid.

And they were reliant on Rodrygo's second-half goal to progress, with the former Santos forward honouring Brazil great Pele in his goal celebration.

Real are hoping to win the competition for the first time since 2014.

Line-ups

Cacereño

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Moreno
  • 2Aguado
  • 4Martínez
  • 3Molina Barrancos
  • 22GomisSubstituted forRamírezat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7Fernández TamayoBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGarcía Lucioat 72'minutes
  • 6Clausí
  • 15TellesBooked at 73minsSubstituted forBermúdez Ferreresat 75'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 10MerencianoSubstituted forEl Kounniat 45'minutes
  • 16González MartínezBooked at 28mins
  • 11GrandeSubstituted forSolanoat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Liceras
  • 5Caparrós Guzmán
  • 8Arteaga
  • 9Solano
  • 14Bermúdez Ferreres
  • 17Ramírez
  • 18Traoré
  • 19García Lucio
  • 20El Kounni
  • 25Santamaria
  • 30Nieto

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3MilitãoSubstituted forRüdigerat 45'minutes
  • 6Nacho
  • 16OdriozolaSubstituted forVallejoat 51'minutes
  • 19Ceballos
  • 18TchouaméniBooked at 27minsSubstituted forValverdeat 45'minutes
  • 12CamavingaBooked at 88mins
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 81'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forRodríguezat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 15Valverde
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares
  • 33Arribas
  • 39Rodríguez
  • 40Paz
  • 41Antolín Garzón
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamCacereñoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home21
Away18

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd January 2023

  • CacereñoCacereño0Real MadridReal Madrid1
  • EspanyolEspanyol3Celta VigoCelta Vigo1
  • FC CartagenaFC Cartagena1VillarrealVillarreal5
  • La NucíaLa Nucía0ValenciaValencia3
  • AD Ceuta FCAD Ceuta FC1ElcheElche0
  • LevanteLevante3GetafeGetafe2
  • Sporting GijónSporting Gijón2Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport