Gary Naysmith's most recent managerial job was with FC Edinburgh

Gary Naysmith has been appointed Stenhousemuir manager.

The former Hearts, Everton and Scotland left-back, 44, has previously managed East Fife, Queen of the South and FC Edinburgh.

Naysmith replaces Stephen Swift, who left Ochilview in early December after 20 months in charge.

Stenny are eighth in Scottish League 2, three points above bottom place and three points below the promotion places, and host Stranraer on Saturday.

Former Stenhousemuir player Brown Ferguson will assist Naysmith.

And the new manager told Warriors TV: "It's great to be back in football and at such a progressive club with a great structure behind the scenes."

Chairman Iain McMenemy says "there's still time to get ourselves up towards the top end of the table and challenge for promotion" and added: "Gary was very passionate about wanting to come in and work with the boys to bring out their potential and so we're looking at the second half of the season with renewed optimism."