Jim McIntyre lost 11 of his 25 games in charge of Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers have sacked manager Jim McIntyre following Monday's 6-1 defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Cove are eighth in the Scottish Championship, four points above the relegation zone.

Former Dundee and Ross County boss McIntyre, 50, replaced Paul Hartley in June and won seven of his 25 games in charge.

The Aberdeen side won three promotions in four years to reach the second tier for the first time last season.

Chairman Keith Moorhouse thanked McIntyre for his service on the club website and said it was "a tough call to make", while highlighting "a hugely important transfer window upon us during the month of January".

Cove host Championship leaders Queen's Park on Saturday (15:00 GMT).