Alex Palmer won promotion from League Two during a loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in 2019-20

West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer says the squad have to "keep trusting" the plans of new boss Carlos Corberan in their quest for Championship promotion.

Palmer kept his seventh clean sheet in his past nine games in Albion's 1-0 win over Reading on Monday.

Victory was the Baggies' eighth in that time and moved them up to ninth place, one point shy of the play-off spots.

"You've got to praise the team and backroom staff but we can't get ahead of ourselves," Palmer said.

"We're so well drilled at the moment and we know how important the clean sheets are - we know we have the firepower to score goals."

Since Corberan replaced Steve Bruce as head coach, West Brom have taken 24 points from a possible 30 and have transformed a season of struggle into one surging towards a promotion challenge.

"He's changed it massively," Palmer told BBC Radio WM.

"Just the whole feel - around the dressing room, the confidence. We go into every game knowing exactly what the gameplan is. We just need to keep trusting it."

Albion's only defeat in their past nine matches was against Coventry - a result Palmer said stung them back into form.

"Everyone knows momentum is massive," he said.

"The loss to Coventry stopped us in our tracks and we had to go again. That's the good thing about this squad, we have the ability to bounce back and we've done that massively."

Although he has been at Albion his whole career, 26-year-old Palmer is enjoying his debut season in the Baggies first team, having taken over from David Button in October.

"Butts is a great guy. He's constantly keeping us on our toes and been really supportive," he said.

"I still don't see myself as a number one. I still see myself as proving myself. I can't take my foot off the gas."