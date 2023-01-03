Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jake Forster-Caskey has made more than 100 Championship appearances

League Two title contenders Stevenage have signed midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey on a permanent deal from Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old came through the academy at Brighton and made more than 100 appearances for the Addicks after joining in January 2017.

He has also had loan spells with Oxford United, Rotherham and MK Dons.

Forster-Caskey is a former England Under-21 international and is Stevenage's first January signing.

He arrives with Stevenage second in the League Two table, only two points behind leaders Leyton Orient and with a 12-point cushion to the play-off places.

