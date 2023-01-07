FA Cup fourth-round draw: Date, time, ball numbers & how to watch
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
There have been goals, thrills and shocks in the FA Cup third round.
But who will your side face in the next round?
This is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
The draw will take place before Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, 8 January. It will take place just after 16:05 GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
The draw will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Mark Chapman is set to host the draw, with ex-England internationals Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley picking out the balls.
Heskey won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 2001, and Bardsley is a three-time Women's FA Cup winner with Manchester City.
What number is each team in the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
1. Preston North End
2. Brighton & Hove Albion
3. Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
4. Manchester City or Chelsea
5. Stockport County or Walsall
6. Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Derby County or Barnsley
9. Cardiff City or Leeds United
10. West Ham United
11. Burnley
12. Wrexham
13. Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
14. Aston Villa or Stevenage
15. Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
16. Oxford United or Arsenal
17. Fleetwood Town
18. Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
19. Grimsby Town
20. Blackpool
21. Leicester City
22. Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
23. Bristol City or Swansea City
24. Hartlepool United or Stoke City
25. Fulham
26. Southampton
27. Sheffield United
28. Sunderland
29. Sheffield Wednesday
30. Manchester United
31. Reading
32. Ipswich Town
When will the fourth-round ties take place?
The 16 ties will take place between 27-30 January.