Aston Villa manager Unai Emery believes goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is "100%" focused on the Premier League club after Argentina's World Cup win.

Martinez is expected to start against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday having been on the bench for his side's win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in Qatar after a dramatic final had ended 3-3 on 18 December.

"Now his focus is 100% with Aston Villa," said Emery.

"For us he is very important and we can be proud of him for being a winner at the World Cup.

"He had training two days, Friday and Saturday, and now more sessions so I think he will be ready after his rest and after the emotion he had with winning this World Cup."

Last month, Emery said he planned to speak to the 30-year-old stopper about his celebrations following Argentina's World Cup win.

Martinez has been criticised for some of his actions after the final, which included a rude gesture with his Golden Glove award.