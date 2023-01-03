'My work in Europe is done' - Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo: New Al Nassr signing says work in Europe is done despite 'many opportunities'
Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had "many opportunities" from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.
He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.
The Portugal captain, 37, said he had offers from clubs in Brazil, Australia, the United States and Portugal.
"I gave my word for this club," he said at his unveiling on Tuesday.
"I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it is a new challenge in Asia."
Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive the biggest football salary in history at more than £177m per year in a deal that runs until 2025.
"As nobody knows, I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me," Ronaldo told reporters at his first media conference.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was greeted with applause and shouts of his trademark 'Siu' celebration as he spoke. He answered questions from a club official but took none from reporters.
Speaking about his contract with the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions, Ronaldo said: "This contract is unique but I'm a unique player, so for me it's normal.
"I know the league is very competitive, I saw many games. I hope to play after [Wednesday] if the coach thinks there's a chance. I'm ready to keep playing football."
Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said signing Ronaldo was "fantastic" for Saudi Arabia.
"In my life, I've seen that great players like Cristiano are the simplest to manage, because there's nothing I can teach him," the Frenchman said.
"My goal, my objective for Cristiano is to make him happy. I want him to enjoy playing with Al Nassr and winning with Al Nassr."
Following the media conference he posed in his new Al Nassr kit on the club's pitch in front of thousands of fans.
That's why you just did an interview with Piers Morgan saying you wanted to play at the highest level and play in the Champions League until you were 40.
Only to then go and join a side in Saudi Arabia!
You're finished, the only clubs that wanted you were ones that want to use you to distract from their human rights violations.
Translation = They offered me astronomical money
Say this as a united fan who always obviously had time for him but this is rubbish.
Is this the same as the clubs that were apparently queuing up for him last summer?
The ones in the CL that he felt he deserved to still be playing for?
Now suddenly he's 'completed' Europe.
I've seen some crap over the years but this takes the biscuit.
More than most people earn their entire lives.
Sickening.
Nobody wanted him in Europe and the only idiots who would pay rediculous money to suffice his greed was Saudi.
— “Top clubs.”
“But who?”
— “Top. Clubs.”
Messi wins the World Cup and his manners etc towards football and fans makes him, now with Pele’s unfortunate demise, as the true living GOAT
Ronaldo proves what many fans already knew, only there for the records and money
If so many clubs wanted him, name them…
Everyone wanted me, honestly they did.
He played for Brazil.