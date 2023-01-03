Close menu

Cristiano Ronaldo: New Al Nassr signing had 'many opportunities' to join top clubs

Last updated on .From the section Football

Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo was greeted by fans and players at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium after landing in Riyadh on Tuesday

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says he had "many opportunities" to sign for top clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

The 37-year-old said he had offers from clubs in Brazil, Australia, the United States and in Portugal.

"In Europe my work is done," he said in his first news conference on Tuesday.

"I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it is a new challenge in Asia."

Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive the biggest football salary in historyexternal-link at more than £177m per year in a deal that runs until 2025.

"As nobody knows, I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me," Ronaldo told reporters.

"But I gave my word for this club for the opportunity to develop the football and all the amazing parts of this country."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was greeted with applause and shouts of his trademark 'Siu' celebration as he spoke. He answered questions from a club official but took no questions from reporters.

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 17:23

    What a liar. Nobody wanted him any more due to his actions over the past couple of years. As a Newcastle fan I just hope the rumours about a clause in his contract allowing him to join us on loan are untrue. He's been a poison at man u and I wouldn't want him anywhere near our club.

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 17:31

      Bilbo replied:
      Newcastle owners so far seem to be sensible but this will be an interesting test as to whether they put commercial interests above sporting ones

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 17:24

    Sure you did Ronnie....

    That's why you just did an interview with Piers Morgan saying you wanted to play at the highest level and play in the Champions League until you were 40.

    Only to then go and join a side in Saudi Arabia!

    You're finished, the only clubs that wanted you were ones that want to use you to distract from their human rights violations.

    • Reply posted by Mr K, today at 17:37

      Mr K replied:
      Didn't you know, Saudi Arabia won the Asia Cup twice. 🤣😂🤣 it's a league for champions

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 17:24

    No he didn't.
    Say this as a united fan who always obviously had time for him but this is rubbish.
    Is this the same as the clubs that were apparently queuing up for him last summer?
    The ones in the CL that he felt he deserved to still be playing for?
    Now suddenly he's 'completed' Europe.
    I've seen some crap over the years but this takes the biscuit.

  • Comment posted by Hardip, today at 17:22

    Of course he had many opportunities, but for less money which is why Ronaldo joined Al Nassr

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:28

      Celts replied:
      It's absolute rubbish. He tried to force his way out of Man United in the summer cos he wanted to play Champions League football.

      You just know he's absolutely seething about the fact he can't get into a CL side anymore. Especially considering Messi is only 11 CL goals and 2 CL assists behind him and now looks almost certain to overtake those records.

      He's just trying to soothe his ego.

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 17:23

    "But I gave my word for this club for the opportunity to develop the football and all the amazing parts of this country."

    Translation = They offered me astronomical money

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:24

    €4 million a week.

    More than most people earn their entire lives.

    Sickening.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 17:30

      Origo replied:
      That would be for a 50 year career £80 000 per year until retirement at 68, creative accounting eh

  • Comment posted by British Bulldog, today at 17:24

    Let me translate what he is saying for you.
    Nobody wanted him in Europe and the only idiots who would pay rediculous money to suffice his greed was Saudi.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:37

      Celts replied:
      Messi is now set to overtake his records for most goals in Europes top 5 leagues. Most goals in the Champions League. Most assists in the Champions League.

      You just know Ronaldo is SEETHING about this! But he had no choice but to pack his bags and move to the desert. No-one else wanted him!

  • Comment posted by Brengain, today at 17:21

    Don’t know how he says it with a straight face

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:27

      Raedwulf replied:
      Because he only smiles when he's cuddling up to his bank balance!

  • Comment posted by JSC, today at 17:25

    Total damage limitation exercise from Ronaldo and his media team.
    Messi wins the World Cup and his manners etc towards football and fans makes him, now with Pele’s unfortunate demise, as the true living GOAT
    Ronaldo proves what many fans already knew, only there for the records and money
    If so many clubs wanted him, name them…

    • Reply posted by rootedrecords, today at 17:31

      rootedrecords replied:
      I think Crewe Alexandria wanted him at one time …

  • Comment posted by westham, today at 17:26

    Oh my poor little ego.
    Everyone wanted me, honestly they did.

    • Reply posted by TT, today at 17:37

      TT replied:
      Another clown projecting.

      I bet you booed him as well didn't you.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:26

    “Who’s interested?”

    — “Top clubs.”

    “But who?”

    — “Top. Clubs.”

    • Reply posted by Common Sense, today at 17:29

      Common Sense replied:
      Nobody with any sense will sign him after how he behaved at Manchester United.

  • Comment posted by bernie wright, today at 17:22

    Bless! - still, the Beebs sports writer lapped it up.

    • Reply posted by theseth, today at 17:24

      theseth replied:
      and still you read it... which is all they want.

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 17:25

    How many clubs, seriously, would want him and all his baggage now? I mean, I support Wolves, but I would have opposed him joining us because talented as he is, footballing-wise, he is too high-maintenance to be worth it.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 17:37

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Even as a Pompey supporter I wouldn’t want him in our side

  • Comment posted by Your Account, today at 17:20

    An absolute virus. Glad Messi confirmed his top spot. You're nothing Ronaldo.

    • Reply posted by Gervais, today at 17:25

      Gervais replied:
      A silly, childish thing to say about anyone, let alone someone who has achieved what Ronaldo has.

  • Comment posted by 1969johnnyb, today at 17:25

    You keep telling yourself that if it makes you feel better Cristiano……

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 17:25

    Runcorn FC, Halifax Town, Torquay United the list is endless

    • Reply posted by Dani Hill, today at 17:34

      Dani Hill replied:
      Ha ha love it!

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:24

    Nobody wants this prima Donna .. too disruptive .. bye bye Ronnie ..

  • Comment posted by Travis_Bickle, today at 17:26

    The most big headed and self overated footballer ever to play the game.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 17:25

    Anybody that believes Europes elite were after him is a bit dense, there’s no way he would pick Aladdins lamp league if a Euro super power was interested.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:40

      Celts replied:
      Duh, even Man United didn't want him and they're in the Europa....

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 17:21

    This just proves all he cares about is money.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:31

      Celts replied:
      There's nothing wrong with wanting money.

      What's sad though, is that he's now pretending he always wanted to go there. When in reality, he's said repeatedly he wanted to play at the top level until he was 40. He's slated Xavi for joining a club in Qatar.

      Al Nassr were close to one of the last clubs he wanted to join. But no-one else wanted him. He's lying to himself to soothe his ego.

