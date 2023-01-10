Last updated on .From the section Football

Midfielder Calvin McGrory scored the winning penalty

New manager Marvin Bartley watched from the stand as Queen of the South beat Kelty Hearts after a penalty shoot-out that followed a goalless draw to reach the Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The former Livingston assistant was in an observing role before taking charge of Queens for the first time away to Montrose in League 1 on Saturday.

Kelty arrived one place above their hosts in seventh in the table.

And they had beaten Queens in their two previous meetings.

But they were unable to repeat the 2-1 victory in their first-ever visit to Palmerston last month as their three-game unbeaten away run came to an end.

Queens striker Lee Connelly was first to miss in the shoot-out, but Max Currie was the hero for last season's runners-up as the goalkeeper saved from both Kyle Doherty and Robbie McNab before Calvin McGrory secured the win for the team led for a second time by caretaker Grant Murray.