Scottish Challenge Cup - Quarter-finals
Queen of SthQueen of the South0Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0
Queen of the South win 4-2 on penalties

Queen of the South 0-0 Kelty Hearts (4-2pens): Marvin Bartley watches as new team reach semi-finals

Queen of the South's Calvin McGrory scores the winning penalty
New manager Marvin Bartley watched from the stand as Queen of the South beat Kelty Hearts after a penalty shoot-out that followed a goalless draw to reach the Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The former Livingston assistant was in an observing role before taking charge of Queens for the first time away to Montrose in League 1 on Saturday.

Kelty arrived one place above their hosts in seventh in the table.

And they had beaten Queens in their two previous meetings.

But they were unable to repeat the 2-1 victory in their first-ever visit to Palmerston last month as their three-game unbeaten away run came to an end.

Queens striker Lee Connelly was first to miss in the shoot-out, but Max Currie was the hero for last season's runners-up as the goalkeeper saved from both Kyle Doherty and Robbie McNab before Calvin McGrory secured the win for the team led for a second time by caretaker Grant Murray.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Currie
  • 12McKenna
  • 2McKay
  • 17Hendrie
  • 3Quitongo
  • 15McGrory
  • 4WilsonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPatonat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Todd
  • 18McKechnieSubstituted forConnellyat 69'minutes
  • 19RuthSubstituted forReillyat 69'minutes
  • 27Gibson

Substitutes

  • 7Paton
  • 9Reilly
  • 10Connelly
  • 20Irving
  • 21McMahon
  • 26Muir
  • 28Johnstone
  • 29Burns
  • 30Cowie

Kelty Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 16McNabBooked at 52mins
  • 6ForsterBooked at 89mins
  • 4O'Ware
  • 22Agyeman
  • 10Barjonas
  • 12Tidser
  • 5Martin
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 73'minutes
  • 7CardleSubstituted forPhilpat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Philp
  • 15Hill
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron
  • 24Kamgna Junior
  • 25Doherty
  • 26Lyon
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
602

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away7

