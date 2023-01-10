New manager Marvin Bartley watched from the stand as Queen of the South beat Kelty Hearts after a penalty shoot-out that followed a goalless draw to reach the Scottish Challenge Cup semi-finals.
The former Livingston assistant was in an observing role before taking charge of Queens for the first time away to Montrose in League 1 on Saturday.
Kelty arrived one place above their hosts in seventh in the table.
And they had beaten Queens in their two previous meetings.
But they were unable to repeat the 2-1 victory in their first-ever visit to Palmerston last month as their three-game unbeaten away run came to an end.
Queens striker Lee Connelly was first to miss in the shoot-out, but Max Currie was the hero for last season's runners-up as the goalkeeper saved from both Kyle Doherty and Robbie McNab before Calvin McGrory secured the win for the team led for a second time by caretaker Grant Murray.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Currie
- 12McKenna
- 2McKay
- 17Hendrie
- 3Quitongo
- 15McGrory
- 4WilsonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forPatonat 90+2'minutes
- 8Todd
- 18McKechnieSubstituted forConnellyat 69'minutes
- 19RuthSubstituted forReillyat 69'minutes
- 27Gibson
Substitutes
- 7Paton
- 9Reilly
- 10Connelly
- 20Irving
- 21McMahon
- 26Muir
- 28Johnstone
- 29Burns
- 30Cowie
Kelty Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Jamieson
- 16McNabBooked at 52mins
- 6ForsterBooked at 89mins
- 4O'Ware
- 22Agyeman
- 10Barjonas
- 12Tidser
- 5Martin
- 11Higginbotham
- 9AustinSubstituted forDohertyat 73'minutes
- 7CardleSubstituted forPhilpat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Philp
- 15Hill
- 20Campbell
- 21Cameron
- 24Kamgna Junior
- 25Doherty
- 26Lyon
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7