Jack Robinson spent last season on loan with National League side Yeovil Town, where he made 18 appearances

Carlisle United have signed defender Jack Robinson on loan from Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 21-year-old came through Boro's academy and has so far made two first-team appearances for the club.

"He's a player we've been looking at over the past month or two because we wanted to get cover in on that left side," boss Paul Simpson said.

"He can cover for us at wing back and centre back on that side of the pitch."

