Jim Bentley's Rochdale side are without a victory since beating Salford City on 8 November

Rochdale boss Jim Bentley says they must continue to defend as they did in their draw with Barrow after the result ended a five-game losing run.

The goalless draw was only Dale's second clean sheet in 14 games amid a poor run of form which has seen them occupy the League Two relegation zone.

Monday's result moved them to within three points of 22nd-placed Hartlepool.

"I'm not doing cartwheels about it. It's a point on the board. It breaks the cycle we've been on," Bentley said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he added: "It's been a difficult run. We've come in and we're bottom of the table, we've got some results on the board, we've found a way by getting a point and a clean sheet.

"When questions are asked of us, when the ball comes into the box, we've defended our goal well. We've got to do that in every game we go into."

With the club trying to stave off relegation out of the English Football League, Bentley said the club were after reinforcements who can make an immediate impact to their current situation.

"There's already movements. There's one or two players that have already left the club that will be released shortly. We've identified target areas," he said.

"It's important we try and get some fresh blood in, some new faces and energy to come in and affect our first team, not squad players, people who are going to come in and affect that first team to try and get us better and winning more games."