Bolton Wanderers have lost just once in their past eight League One games and are fifth in the table

Bolton Wanderers' 3-0 win away at Barnsley on Monday was not their best 90-minute performance of the season, says boss Ian Evatt.

Evatt's side dominated at Oakwell, with the performance culminating in a flowing set of passes which led to Kyle Dempsey scoring their third goal.

The result moved Bolton above the Tykes and into fifth place in League One.

"I don't think these players have anything to prove. They give their all for Bolton Wanderers," Evatt said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he added: "Football has one of those short-sighted, short-term mindsets and people will probably think that is [the best 90 minutes of the season] but we've had some really good performances other than that.

"We're capable of that. I've been saying that all along. I've been telling the players to keep the tempo high.

"The amount of times we come back late, it's because there's a desire to not lose football matches. They've got nothing to prove to anybody, they've given their absolute best and on their day they are capable of performances like that."

Bolton have now lost just once in eight league games to keep pace with their rivals and stay within the play-off places at the turn of the year.

Asked whether Bolton were aiming to strengthen during the January transfer window, Evatt said: "We're still progressing and having discussions. There's still work to be done on all of our targets at the minute but things are looking positive.

"We've had a bid accepted for a player now and that's progressing all of the time, and there's one or two enquiries for some of our lads who haven't played much football.

"It's going to be a busy month but a month we need to get right."