Malky Mackay says the two have been "dealt with" and will be available to face Livingston

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says two players missing from his side to face Aberdeen because of disciplinary reasons will return on Saturday.

County were also without the suspended Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards as well as the two unnamed players but managed a goalless draw at Pittodrie.

"We had two suspended and then there were two not involved for internal disciplinary reasons," Mackay said.

"I can't elaborate, but it's been dealt with and we'll be fine going forward."

Mackay said that "they'll be back in the group" for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit by Livingston.

"It doesn't make things easy on 1 January, but that's one of the things you've got to deal with as a manager," he said.

"We also had one of the boys' wives rushed into hospital with her pregnancy. She's fine and everything's okay, but that kind of disrupted things for him.

"Not for me, the game, or the team, just so we're clear, but for him. Nothing was disrupted really, it's just something I have to deal with, compartmentalise and put somewhere else."

As well as Baldwin, striker William Akio and midfielder Victor Loturi were the only players who dropped out of the squad following last week's defeat by Dundee United.

County sit bottom of the table, three points behind United and having played a game more.