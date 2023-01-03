National League news - January 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

3 January

Aldershot Town have signed striker Jake Hutchinson on loan from Colchester United until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of this campaign on loan at Eastbourne Borough in the National League South, where he scored 14 goals.