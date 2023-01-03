Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr appeared to be subjected to racist abuse at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid while he walked past fans after being substituted

La Liga says it has filed charges relating to the racist abuse of Vinicius Jr to the "relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies".

The 22-year-old Real Madrid winger said last week the Spanish league "continues to do nothing" about "racists" attending games.

The Brazilian appeared to be subjected to racist taunts by fans during the 2-0 win at Real Valladolid on 30 December.

In a statement, La Liga said abusive behaviour has "no place in sport".

A criminal charge for hate crimes, which has been supported by video clips that were uploaded to social media sites, has been filed with Valladolid Magistrates' Courts, La Liga said.

The league stressed it would increase efforts to "eradicate any kind of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums".

At venues considered to be a risk of possible racist behaviour in the stands, La Liga added that messages would be broadcast over the public address system and advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch to "combat and condemn racism".

In October 2021, La Liga reported racist insults aimed at Brazil international Vinicius to the prosecutor's office.

Spanish prosecutors closed an investigation last month into racist chants by Atletico Madrid fans and said it was not possible to identify those involved.