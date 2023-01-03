Leeds United sign Red Bull Salzburg defender Max Wober
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Leeds United have signed Austria defender Max Wober from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old played under Whites coach Jesse Marsch at Salzburg where he made 125 appearances.
Wober, who can operate at both centre-back and left-back, becomes the Elland Road club's first signing of the January transfer window.
He could make his debut in Sunday's FA Cup round three tie at Cardiff City.
Wober became the Austrian Bundesliga's most expensive signing in August 2019 when he completed a 10.5m euros move from Ajax to Salzburg.
During the past three-and-a-half years at the Red Bull Arena, Wober has won the Austrian League and Cup double three times in a row.
