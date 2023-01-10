Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Boreham Wood

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County26187168244461
2Wrexham24175262204256
3Chesterfield23154449272249
4Woking25154645252049
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Wealdstone2510783236-437
8Dag & Red2310583738-135
9Eastleigh26105113233-135
10Bromley239773229334
11Solihull Moors249693634233
12Altrincham258983745-833
13Boreham Wood238872724332
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Dorking2786134464-2030
17Maidenhead United2685132737-1029
18Yeovil2451272022-227
19Aldershot2482143242-1026
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2756163159-2821
24Scunthorpe2647153253-2119
