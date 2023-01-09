Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Newcastle, third in the Premier League, have had a great season so far but boss Eddie Howe believes there is still room for improvement

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called upon his side to be more clinical as they look to respond to their shock FA Cup exit when they face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Magpies were stunned 2-1 by League One Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Newcastle had 22 shots on goal in that game and Howe says they must take their chances if they want to avoid exiting another cup.

"We have to be more clinical," he said.

"If we look back at the Leeds game and Saturday, there were too many chances not taken."

He added: "Psychologically, it would be a great thing for us to get through to a two-legged semi-final. We want to experience that, but we have a very different tough opponent in our way."

Howe made eight changes for the Owls game with Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson rested.

They are likely to return for Tuesday's game while record signing Alexander Isak, who played the opening 45 minutes at the weekend on his return from a thigh injury, could also get more minutes.

"Hopefully Saturday will do him good and he'll be involved," Howe said of Isak.

"We want him fit and available as quickly as possible. I felt that 45 minutes was his maximum on Saturday."

Leicester head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win at Gillingham in the FA Cup.

The Foxes were beaten 3-0 at the King Power Stadium by Newcastle on Boxing Day and boss Brendan Rodgers believes this game provides a great chance for his side to wreak revenge.

"It's a fantastic game," he said. "We have got experience now in cup competitions. This is a brilliant game for us.

"We only played Newcastle a few weeks ago, we didn't show our true selves and in the first 10 minutes we shot ourselves in the foot.

"If you are going to do well in cup competitions you have to win some tough games home and away. We know we have the capacity to get a good result."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (glute), Boubakary Soumare (hamstring), Dennis Praet (rib), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and James Maddison (knee) are all out.