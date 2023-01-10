Match ends, Manchester United 3, Charlton Athletic 0.
Marcus Rashford scored two late goals to take his tally for the season to 15 and put Manchester United into the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of League One Charlton at Old Trafford.
Antony's superb first-half opener gave United the advantage but Dean Holden's visitors claimed plenty of credit for the way they continued to battle until second-half substitute Rashford found the net for a sixth successive game with goals in the 90th and 94th minutes.
Charlton's 9,000-strong travelling support, their largest ever for a midweek cup tie, applauded their side off, having backed them throughout, briefly raising hopes of an equaliser when Scott Fraser curled his free-kick straight at Tom Heaton.
For United, it means eight wins on the trot and a third last-four appearance in this competition in six seasons since they won it in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, their last domestic silverware.
They lost the last two to Manchester City, who United face in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (12:30 GMT).
Eight on the trot for in-form United
Eight successive wins for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made such a brilliant start to his tenure in the middle of the 2018-19 season is a decent way for Ten Hag's side to approach the latest Manchester derby.
This triumph was achieved with a team missing at least seven players expected to be part of United's starting line-up against City, with expectations high they will avoid the chastening first-half endured at Etihad Stadium, when they trailed 4-0.
The progress since then has been immense. And, in Antony, they have an £81.3m winger who has now scored in successive games and brings trickery to wide areas straight out of the United tradition.
The Brazilian's first-half opener owed much to Diogo Dalot. The Portugal full-back did not last the opening period due to injury but it was his off-the-ball burst into the Charlton penalty area that created the space for Antony to curl a superb effort from Fred's square pass into the far corner.
Fred smacked a thunderous shot against a post and Christian Eriksen brought an excellent save out of Ashley Maynard-Brewer before Rashford extended his scoring streak.
First he swept home a pass from debutant Facundo Pellistri before he beat Maynard-Brewer in the final minute of stoppage time with a precise finish.
The England man is arguably in the best form of his career and Pep Guardiola already knows the damage he is capable of inflicting on a City defence that will need to be on its guard every bit as much as their hosts'.
More to follow.
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number28Player namePellistriAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number22Player nameHeatonAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number12Player nameMalaciaAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number73Player nameMainooAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
5.88
Charlton Athletic
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameRak-SakyiAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number2Player nameSteven SessegnonAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number34Player nameNessAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number4Player nameDobsonAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number10Player nameMorganAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number21Player nameFraserAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number23Player nameBlackett-TaylorAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number6Player nameO'ConnellAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number24Player nameInnissAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number19Player namePayneAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number28Player nameClareAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number33Player nameLeaburnAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number32Player nameHenryAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number9Player nameStockleyAverage rating
6.39
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Heaton
- 20DalotSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 34'minutes
- 5MaguireBooked at 80mins
- 6Li Martínez
- 12MalaciaBooked at 76mins
- 39McTominay
- 17FredSubstituted forEriksenat 60'minutes
- 21AntonySubstituted forRashfordat 60'minutes
- 73MainooSubstituted forCasemiroat 60'minutes
- 49Garnacho
- 36ElangaSubstituted forPellistriat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Lindelöf
- 10Rashford
- 14Eriksen
- 18Casemiro
- 23Shaw
- 28Pellistri
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 55Iqbal
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 28Clare
- 24Inniss
- 34Ness
- 2S SessegnonSubstituted forStockleyat 82'minutes
- 10MorganSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 17Rak-SakyiSubstituted forHenryat 82'minutes
- 33Leaburn
- 23Blackett-TaylorSubstituted forO'Connellat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lavelle
- 6O'Connell
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 9Stockley
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Kirk
- 19Payne
- 32Henry
- 36Chin
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Charlton Athletic 0.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Charlton Athletic 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
Post update
Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miles Leaburn.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Charlton Athletic 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
Post update
George Dobson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.
Post update
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Manchester United).
Post update
Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri replaces Anthony Elanga.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Lisandro Martínez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- Can they identify The Traitors to win £120,000? Claudia Winkleman hosts a game of detection, backstabbing and trust
- From Sex Education to SAS Rogue Heroes: Connor Swindells chats about his varied career
Ashley Maynard-Brewer looks a very good goalkeeper.
Ten Hag has now achieved 8 wins in a row.
Like Rashford, he's getting there.
Be great if he made it 9 in a row. Against the noisy neighbour's.
They need quiteing down.
They've been piping up too much in recent years.
GGMU
How brilliant it would have been for them and their manager if they would have got a goal, even in defeat.
Much respect to them
Not for everyone