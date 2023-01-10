Last updated on .From the section League Cup

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford scored two goals in four minutes late on to wrap up the win

Marcus Rashford scored two late goals to take his tally for the season to 15 and put Manchester United into the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of League One Charlton at Old Trafford.

Antony's superb first-half opener gave United the advantage but Dean Holden's visitors claimed plenty of credit for the way they continued to battle until second-half substitute Rashford found the net for a sixth successive game with goals in the 90th and 94th minutes.

Charlton's 9,000-strong travelling support, their largest ever for a midweek cup tie, applauded their side off, having backed them throughout, briefly raising hopes of an equaliser when Scott Fraser curled his free-kick straight at Tom Heaton.

For United, it means eight wins on the trot and a third last-four appearance in this competition in six seasons since they won it in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, their last domestic silverware.

They lost the last two to Manchester City, who United face in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (12:30 GMT).

Eight on the trot for in-form United

Eight successive wins for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made such a brilliant start to his tenure in the middle of the 2018-19 season is a decent way for Ten Hag's side to approach the latest Manchester derby.

This triumph was achieved with a team missing at least seven players expected to be part of United's starting line-up against City, with expectations high they will avoid the chastening first-half endured at Etihad Stadium, when they trailed 4-0.

The progress since then has been immense. And, in Antony, they have an £81.3m winger who has now scored in successive games and brings trickery to wide areas straight out of the United tradition.

The Brazilian's first-half opener owed much to Diogo Dalot. The Portugal full-back did not last the opening period due to injury but it was his off-the-ball burst into the Charlton penalty area that created the space for Antony to curl a superb effort from Fred's square pass into the far corner.

Fred smacked a thunderous shot against a post and Christian Eriksen brought an excellent save out of Ashley Maynard-Brewer before Rashford extended his scoring streak.

First he swept home a pass from debutant Facundo Pellistri before he beat Maynard-Brewer in the final minute of stoppage time with a precise finish.

The England man is arguably in the best form of his career and Pep Guardiola already knows the damage he is capable of inflicting on a City defence that will need to be on its guard every bit as much as their hosts'.

More to follow.

Player of the match Rashford Marcus Rashford with an average of 8.45 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Charlton Charlton Athletic Charlton Athletic Manchester United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 8.45 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 7.64 Squad number 28 Player name Pellistri Average rating 7.62 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.58 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 7.15 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.85 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 6.82 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 6.65 Squad number 22 Player name Heaton Average rating 6.48 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.47 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 6.39 Squad number 73 Player name Mainoo Average rating 6.38 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 6.32 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 6.07 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 6.05 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.88 Charlton Athletic Avg Squad number 17 Player name Rak-Sakyi Average rating 7.16 Squad number 2 Player name Steven Sessegnon Average rating 7.08 Squad number 34 Player name Ness Average rating 7.03 Squad number 4 Player name Dobson Average rating 6.99 Squad number 10 Player name Morgan Average rating 6.99 Squad number 21 Player name Fraser Average rating 6.98 Squad number 31 Player name Maynard-Brewer Average rating 6.97 Squad number 23 Player name Blackett-Taylor Average rating 6.93 Squad number 6 Player name O'Connell Average rating 6.91 Squad number 24 Player name Inniss Average rating 6.90 Squad number 19 Player name Payne Average rating 6.84 Squad number 28 Player name Clare Average rating 6.83 Squad number 33 Player name Leaburn Average rating 6.74 Squad number 32 Player name Henry Average rating 6.68 Squad number 9 Player name Stockley Average rating 6.39