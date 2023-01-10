Close menu
EFL Cup - Quarter-finals
Man UtdManchester United3CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic: Old Trafford side into Carabao Cup semi-finals

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford scored two goals in four minutes late on to wrap up the win

Marcus Rashford scored two late goals to take his tally for the season to 15 and put Manchester United into the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of League One Charlton at Old Trafford.

Antony's superb first-half opener gave United the advantage but Dean Holden's visitors claimed plenty of credit for the way they continued to battle until second-half substitute Rashford found the net for a sixth successive game with goals in the 90th and 94th minutes.

Charlton's 9,000-strong travelling support, their largest ever for a midweek cup tie, applauded their side off, having backed them throughout, briefly raising hopes of an equaliser when Scott Fraser curled his free-kick straight at Tom Heaton.

For United, it means eight wins on the trot and a third last-four appearance in this competition in six seasons since they won it in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, their last domestic silverware.

They lost the last two to Manchester City, who United face in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (12:30 GMT).

Eight on the trot for in-form United

Eight successive wins for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made such a brilliant start to his tenure in the middle of the 2018-19 season is a decent way for Ten Hag's side to approach the latest Manchester derby.

This triumph was achieved with a team missing at least seven players expected to be part of United's starting line-up against City, with expectations high they will avoid the chastening first-half endured at Etihad Stadium, when they trailed 4-0.

The progress since then has been immense. And, in Antony, they have an £81.3m winger who has now scored in successive games and brings trickery to wide areas straight out of the United tradition.

The Brazilian's first-half opener owed much to Diogo Dalot. The Portugal full-back did not last the opening period due to injury but it was his off-the-ball burst into the Charlton penalty area that created the space for Antony to curl a superb effort from Fred's square pass into the far corner.

Fred smacked a thunderous shot against a post and Christian Eriksen brought an excellent save out of Ashley Maynard-Brewer before Rashford extended his scoring streak.

First he swept home a pass from debutant Facundo Pellistri before he beat Maynard-Brewer in the final minute of stoppage time with a precise finish.

The England man is arguably in the best form of his career and Pep Guardiola already knows the damage he is capable of inflicting on a City defence that will need to be on its guard every bit as much as their hosts'.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 8.45

Manchester United

  1. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    8.45

  2. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.64

  3. Squad number28Player namePellistri
    Average rating

    7.62

  4. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.58

  5. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.65

  9. Squad number22Player nameHeaton
    Average rating

    6.48

  10. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.47

  11. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.39

  12. Squad number73Player nameMainoo
    Average rating

    6.38

  13. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.32

  14. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.07

  15. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.05

  16. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.88

Charlton Athletic

  1. Squad number17Player nameRak-Sakyi
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number2Player nameSteven Sessegnon
    Average rating

    7.08

  3. Squad number34Player nameNess
    Average rating

    7.03

  4. Squad number4Player nameDobson
    Average rating

    6.99

  5. Squad number10Player nameMorgan
    Average rating

    6.99

  6. Squad number21Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.98

  7. Squad number31Player nameMaynard-Brewer
    Average rating

    6.97

  8. Squad number23Player nameBlackett-Taylor
    Average rating

    6.93

  9. Squad number6Player nameO'Connell
    Average rating

    6.91

  10. Squad number24Player nameInniss
    Average rating

    6.90

  11. Squad number19Player namePayne
    Average rating

    6.84

  12. Squad number28Player nameClare
    Average rating

    6.83

  13. Squad number33Player nameLeaburn
    Average rating

    6.74

  14. Squad number32Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.68

  15. Squad number9Player nameStockley
    Average rating

    6.39

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Heaton
  • 20DalotSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 34'minutes
  • 5MaguireBooked at 80mins
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 76mins
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredSubstituted forEriksenat 60'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forRashfordat 60'minutes
  • 73MainooSubstituted forCasemiroat 60'minutes
  • 49Garnacho
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forPellistriat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 10Rashford
  • 14Eriksen
  • 18Casemiro
  • 23Shaw
  • 28Pellistri
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 55Iqbal

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 28Clare
  • 24Inniss
  • 34Ness
  • 2S SessegnonSubstituted forStockleyat 82'minutes
  • 10MorganSubstituted forPayneat 66'minutes
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-SakyiSubstituted forHenryat 82'minutes
  • 33Leaburn
  • 23Blackett-TaylorSubstituted forO'Connellat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Lavelle
  • 6O'Connell
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 9Stockley
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Kirk
  • 19Payne
  • 32Henry
  • 36Chin
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Charlton Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Charlton Athletic 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 3, Charlton Athletic 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

  5. Post update

    Miles Leaburn (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miles Leaburn.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, Charlton Athletic 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    George Dobson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Pellistri.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christian Eriksen (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Aaron Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri replaces Anthony Elanga.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Lisandro Martínez is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

181 comments

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 22:03

    ManU fan here and while we did win, I did find the commentator's comments about Charlton quite condescending at times. For example, with around 5-10 mins left at 1-0, he said "Charlton aren't going to find anything in that remaining time", which is rude, bearing in mind cups like these have always had surprises and that 'underdogs' should never be undermined

    • Reply posted by The Red Knight, today at 22:08

      The Red Knight replied:
      The commentator was proved right though wasn't he?

  • Comment posted by Anthony Wilson, today at 22:10

    Congrats Man Utd , my friends son was playing for Charlton sadly just got in from work so couldn't watch , but it's nice to see he played ( Ryan inniss) Used to take him Sunday football as a kid , so great seeing him doing ok

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:05

    Charlton came up and gave it a good go tonight. Just fell a little short up front. Possibly a flattering scoreline.
    Ashley Maynard-Brewer looks a very good goalkeeper.

    Ten Hag has now achieved 8 wins in a row.
    Like Rashford, he's getting there.
    Be great if he made it 9 in a row. Against the noisy neighbour's.
    They need quiteing down.
    They've been piping up too much in recent years.

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 22:07

      grizzle replied:
      Yep 2 bob club won the oil lottery 😂🤣😂 Let’s get them hammered on sat 👊🔥😂🤣😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by IdlingAstrologer, today at 22:06

    I was just saying to my dad how Charlton were defending well and only conceded once then Marcus rashford of course went and scored 2 . Well done Man United and I hope you go all the way

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:16

      Elvis replied:
      I hope they go all the way home to Stretford and stay there

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:05

    Rashford is on 🔥

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:23

      finnharpsman replied:
      Who knew that Pellistri could play that well even if it was for only 15 minutes.

  • Comment posted by None Set, today at 22:05

    Job done and through to the Semi's, full credit to Charlton for a great performance.

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 22:16

      Leather Bottle replied:
      Don’t forget this is in your words “a meaningless trophy”

  • Comment posted by footyfan54321, today at 22:12

    Guys, let's have a little humility about this city game!! Our progress is exciting but let's wait until after the city and arsenal games before we celebrate....hoping for a rashford firework display though!!!
    GGMU

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:25

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:04

    Credit to Charlton a brave run making it to the quarter finals.

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 22:08

      expatfrog replied:
      Same as the arsenal game yesterday. The lower league team fought hard but the quality just wasn't there.

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 22:05

    Fairplay to Charlton giving a good account of themselves but utds quality shone in the end..

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:17

      bushwacker replied:
      Their billions did.

  • Comment posted by Roci, today at 22:09

    Pellestri came on in the 84th minute and completely changed the game from the right side with two goals created for Rashford in less than 10 minutes. Elanga as usual was horrible. Ten Hag needs to start with a front three of Garnacho, Rashford and Pellestri against Citeh.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 22:11

      Chris replied:
      Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Lol

  • Comment posted by west ham Tony, today at 22:07

    On current form Man u are the best team. Fair play to their manager. Sacking Ronaldo has turned everything around.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:13

      AJ replied:
      Rashford is the difference this season for Utd - 15 Goals so far and going strong.

      Ten Hag deservers a word for sorting out some of the turmoil at old Trafford.

      Also a clever signing coming with Weghorst who will be a super sub.

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 22:09

    How on earth was Rashford not starting every England game

    • Reply posted by just a game, today at 22:12

      just a game replied:
      Because we have Gareth Southgate as a manager

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 22:08

    I thought it was a dignified display by Charlton. I mean United could have had more but Charlton refused to bend over. United had other gears but didn't need to go there.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:18

      bushwacker replied:
      Brighton arechappy to do so

  • Comment posted by Viral, today at 22:08

    Well done Charlton for showing amazing grit and determination. Teh Hag’s United are showing some consistency. Long way to challenge for titles but moving in the right direction.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:21

      Sport Report replied:
      They're in the semis - they may not win but they're certainly not a 'long way' from challenging for this title.

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 22:10

    Remember when Rashford scored two against wales and then spent next two games on bench. What other top manager does that to an in form player. Let’s ask Gareth?

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:13

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      To be fair ... Charlton are a step up from Wales.

  • Comment posted by just a game, today at 22:06

    Elanga isn't good enough

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 22:09

      Chris replied:
      He hasn’t done anything to show why he keeps getting play time albeit sparingly and Pellestri barely gets any.

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 22:09

    Great appreciation is deserved by Charlton for the effort by the teams and the fans.

    How brilliant it would have been for them and their manager if they would have got a goal, even in defeat.

    Much respect to them

    • Reply posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 22:10

      Boggy Marsh replied:
      Apologies, meant 'the team and the fans'.

  • Comment posted by Primark Scream, today at 22:13

    3 wins in 8 days and not a peep or whinge about fixtures.

    Not for everyone

  • Comment posted by rustysherrifsbadge, today at 22:11

    Well !! Before you trolls start..another Anthony goal!! 2 more for Rashford 😉 what ever the opposition ' ' you can only beat what's in front of you, so any negativity = just not having it🙉🙊

  • Comment posted by its not you its me, today at 22:06

    Well played Charlton, we didn't deserve 3-0.