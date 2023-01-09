Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Marcus Rashford's second-half goal sealed Manchester United's win over Burnley in the previous round

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will choose David de Gea or new signing Jack Butland for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Charlton.

Keeper Butland joined on a six-month loan from Crystal Palace after Martin Dubravka, who played in the past two rounds, was recalled by Newcastle.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is suspended after he was carded against Aston Villa and Burnley in the competition so far.

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek are also both set to miss out.

Sancho has returned to individual training but Ten Hag has warned against rushing back the England winger, while Van de Beek is still being assessed after he was taken off against Bournemouth in the Premier League last week.

Charlton, who knocked out Brighton on penalties in the previous round, are definitely without full-back Mandela Egbo through a quad injury.

Defender Eoghan O'Connell played for the first time since October in Saturday's win over Lincoln, so is likely to be assessed, as is goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer, who was ruled out with concussion.

Manchester United, who last won the competition in 2017, will be looking to extend their winning run in all competitions to eight games.

The game represents Charlton's first at the the quarter-finals stage of the competition since 2006-07, the season they were relegated from the Premier League. They have never reached the semi-finals.