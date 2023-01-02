Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Brentford have lost just one game at home in the Premier League this season

Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised his "incredible" players after their impressive victory over Liverpool.

The Bees won 3-1 at the Community Stadium to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches.

Frank and his players celebrated with their supporters at full-time, the victory moving Brentford up to seventh place in the table.

"What a night! I can't praise the players enough, they are incredible," Frank told BBC Sport.

"The attitude, effort, hard work and togetherness - everything they put together to beat a team like Liverpool."

Brentford's opening goal came when Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate deflected a corner into his own net after 19 minutes.

Liverpool conceded twice more from corners in the first half but both goals were ruled out for offside, before Yoane Wissa eventually made it 2-0.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got one back for Liverpool after the break, then Bryan Mbeumo netted a third for the hosts late on to confirm victory after Darwin Nunez also had a goal ruled out for offside.

"Crazy, crazy. Liverpool is one of the best teams in the world so if you want to beat them you have to be at 200%. I hope the fans enjoyed it," Wissa told Sky Sports.

"We worked so hard together. We played together and that's why we did this. Now we know how the Premier League goes so we have to be humble and stay together.

"I could have scored a hat-trick today. I scored twice, offside, then I got one so it's good. Everyone is happy."

Brentford's victory came despite key forward and top scorer Ivan Toney being unavailable after picking up a knee injury in the win over West Ham.

Mbeumo told BBC Sport: "It was an unbelievable feeling. We knew against Liverpool here it was a massive win. We wanted to do more than we did last time [the 3-3 result last season].

"The mindset that we have to always go for it means a lot for us and this is one of the things that made us score a lot of goals."

'We need to celebrate and enjoy moment'

Brentford have lost just one of their nine Premier League games at home this season, to league leaders Arsenal.

Results at the Community Stadium include a 4-0 victory over Manchester United in August, a goalless draw with Chelsea in October and a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in December.

They also beat champions Manchester City in an impressive display at Etihad Stadium in November and have never lost a Premier League game in which they have opened the scoring.

"It's simply impressive that we beat Manchester City away, drew with Tottenham when we should have won, beat West Ham and now beaten Liverpool," said Frank.

"We've been very consistent with what we've tried to do. Then it's about the very important player discipline - they work very hard and want to go that extra yard for each other.

"It's incredible to be in seventh. If you see the run of games we have been through, that's very impressive.

"We need to celebrate and enjoy the moment but then we need to be at our best to beat West Ham in the FA Cup on Saturday."