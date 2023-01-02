Russell Martin's Swansea ended an eight-game winless streak by beating Watford 4-0 on 30 December

Head coach Russell Martin believes Swansea City can reach the Championship play-offs this season and says the club's owners will back him in this month's transfer market.

Swansea are 14th in the table after defeat to leaders Burnley.

But Martin feels his side's performances against Burnley and Watford last time out prove they can compete for a top six spot.

"There's a big opportunity for the players this season," he said.

"I really believe that. Hopefully we have shown that in the last two games - that we can really compete and cause some problems of our own.

"I think we can get into the play-offs, but there'll be 16 or so other managers saying the same thing.

"If we play like we have in the last two games and we show the same mentality, attitude, application and aggression, then I think we've got as good a chance as anyone."

Martin's January priority is to sign players capable of playing on either flank of his team.

And he says Swansea's American owners are willing to sanction new recruits because the play-offs are a possibility, with his side four points adrift of sixth place after Monday's loss to Burnley.

"I love the players we have, they're giving us everything, but we do need a bit of help in this transfer window and I think we'll get that," Martin added.

"The owners see that we can be very close with the way the players play and the identity of the team. The young men are really growing.

"I think the owners appreciate they need a tiny bit of help. I think if we get a couple of players in, they can really help the group to compete even more."

Martin says Morgan Whittaker could be recalled from his season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle having shone in the first half of 2022-23 for the League One leaders.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was full of praise for Swansea despite seeing his team claim a sixth successive league win.

"There isn't a single team in the league, not even us, who can manipulate the ball like they do," said the former Manchester City captain.

"We went to Old Trafford [to play Manchester United in the EFL Cup] and pressed and we found it more difficult in the first half here... Go figure.

"It has certainly been one of the hardest games of the season for us. I just feel that when I watch them play they are doing a lot right. Eventually it is about keeping the ball out of your net and putting it in the net, so we will see."