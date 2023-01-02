Last updated on .From the section Irish

Teenager Sean Moore sparked Cliftonville's comeback at Solitude

Cliftonville moved level with Larne at the top of the Irish Premiership table after a 2-1 victory over their title rivals at Solitude.

Linfield are two points off the leading pair after a 0-0 draw with Coleraine while Crusaders are three points back after beating Carrick Rangers 3-0.

Glentoran's poor run of form continued with a 2-0 defeat away to Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Dungannon Swifts drew 0-0 with Portadown in the bottom-two battle.

Newry City's match with Glenavon - rescheduled from Friday night - was postponed for a second time because of a frozen pitch at the Showgrounds.

Monday's results mean the top four teams are separated by just three points, with Coleraine eight back and Glentoran 10 points off the lead in sixth place following a fifth defeat in their last six league matches.

In a hugely entertaining game at Solitude, Larne were on course to move six points clear of Cliftonville when Lee Bonis fired the league leaders into the lead six minutes after the restart.

But Cliftonville came roaring back to seal a big win and move level with Tiernan Lynch's side on 45 points thanks to deflected strikes from the impressive Sean Moore and Rory Hale.

Moore, a livewire for Cliftonville all afternoon, cut inside from the right and beat Rohan Ferguson via Cian Bolger's deflection after 59 minutes before Rory Hale kept his composure to slot home the winner on 75, his shot taking a touch off Fuad Sule on its way into the net.

Larne, who thumped the Reds 4-0 at Inver Park in October, leave Solitude frustrated after missing a string of gilt-edged chances. In the first half, Larne top scorer Paul O'Neill was denied by a brilliant Nathan Gartside save while Bonis - who scored a six-minute hat-trick in the Inver game, had a goal ruled out for offside.

Tomas Cosgrove also shot wide at the far post seconds before Bonis' opener and O'Neill - another ex-Cliftonville man - fired over at full-stretch after being played through by Ben Doherty.

Bolger also headed straight at Gartside from a Doherty corner in the dying seconds to complete Larne's misery.

After being comprehensively beaten by north Belfast rivals Crusaders on Boxing Day, Monday's result will come as a major psychological boost for Paddy McLaughlin's side after coming from behind to beat a title rival.

Sky Blues pile misery on Glens

Ballymena United beat Glentoran in a feisty game at the Showgrounds

Ballymena United added to Glentoran's recent poor run of form with a 2-0 win at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena took the lead with their first meaningful attack on 24 minutes. Sean Graham was released on the left hand side of the penalty area and he twisted and turned back onto his left foot before drilling a shot under the body of Aaron McCarey.

Glentoran looked menacing from deliveries into the penalty area and Seanan Clucas twice brought good saves from Sean O'Neill with headers.

The Ballymena keeper also did well to punch out a dangerous Sean Murray cross from virtually underneath his own crossbar.

Jordan Gibson twice forced saves from McCarey in the early minutes of the second half while at the other end, Marcus Kane fired a shot narrowly over.

Glentoran dominated much of the possession in the second period but they rarely troubled O'Neill.

United doubled their lead six minutes from the end when substitute Jack Henderson released Ryan Waide on the left hand side of the penalty area and he beat McCarey with a crisp finish.

It's a sixth defeat for the Glens in their last nine league games and the final whistle was greeted with a chorus of boos from supporters in the away stand.

Crues right in hunt

Crusaders moved to within three points of top spot thanks to a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

Fresh from their impressive win over Cliftonville, the visitors dominated from the start and it was no surprise when Paul Heatley put Stephen Baxter's side in front after 10 minutes.

Josh Robinson supplied the low cross for Heatley to round keeper Ross Glendinning before firing home.

Jordan Forsythe doubled the lead just before the break with a downward header from Ross Clarke's corner.

Forsythe completed his double in the second half by chesting the ball into space before slotting past Glendinning from eight yards.

Linfield held to scoreless draw by Bannsiders

Linfield missed numerous chances as David Healy's side were frustrated by Coleraine

Reigning champions Linfield edged closer to the top of the table despite being held to a goalless draw by in-form Coleraine at Windsor Park.

Robbie McDaid and Eetu Vertainen headed wide in the early stages before Matthew Clarke pulled an effort wide after a mazy solo run.

The best chance of the half fell to Linfield when Coleraine goalkeeper Martin Gallagher pulled off a stunning save to keep out Daniel Finlayson's close-range header and keep the scores level.

Finnish striker Vertainen headed wide when well placed in the second half, but it was strike partner McDaid who missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring but he mis-kicked with the goal gaping from six yards.

Andrew Clarke curled wide as Linfield continued to press, and Gallagher was again called into action in the closing stages with a superb low save to deny Finnish striker Vertainen.

Coleraine's best chance fell to debutant Eamon Fyfe, who signed from Dundela on New Year's Day, who fired a free-kick straight at Chris Johns from the edge of the area.

Basement battle ends goalless

Dungannon Swifts remain nine points ahead of Portadown as the battle of the bottom two at Shamrock Park ended in a goalless draw.

The first half was a cagey affair with the best chance falling to Portadown when Jordan Jenkins' header went narrowly wide of the post.

The second half yielded more scoring opportunities as Swifts substitute Ben Cushnie saw his header thunder off a post, with James Knowles also going close for the visitors when he rifled a shot narrowly over the bar.

For the Ports, Barney McKeown got on the end of an inswinging Alberto Balde corner but Declan Dunne made a superb stop on his goal-line.

Balde then controlled the ball on the edge of the area and his half-volley flew inches wide of the post.