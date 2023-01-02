Last updated on .From the section Brighton

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister says he is "really happy" at Brighton and is in "no rush to leave".

The midfielder's profile has soared since being a regular starter during Argentina's World Cup-winning run, sparking speculation about his future.

Mac Allister, 24, received a round of applause from team-mates and staff on Monday on his return to Brighton.

"I feel really good with this club and my team-mates, and everyone who works here," he told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I try not to read too much. I always say I am really happy here and I don't have any rush to leave. I am focused on the next game with this club."

Mac Allister signed for Brighton in January 2019 and signed a contract extension last October until 2025, with Albion having the option to extend it by a year.

His return from Qatar was delayed as he flew back to Argentina to celebrate the nation's third World Cup win, where the squad had to abandon an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires as security forces felt the huge crowd became too chaotic for the bus to continue.

"It was amazing," said Mac Allister. "The people in Argentina were crazy and really happy and we enjoyed it a lot with them.

"It was mad because there was five million people in the street celebrating and we couldn't get to the place that we wanted, but it was a really nice day with them. I think in that moment we realised what we did.

"I cannot describe with words what I felt," he added. "I just can tell you that I cried a little bit, I went into the bus because I didn't want them to know or to see me crying. I got emotional because it was such a special moment for me."

On his welcome at Brighton, which included ticker tape, Mac Allister said: "It was really nice. I didn't expect it to be honest. I'm really grateful for all the people that were there."