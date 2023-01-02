Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous rejected a new deal in November

Hibernian are in talks with Italian side Udinese over the potential sale of defender Ryan Porteous.

The Serie A side are interested in the 23-year-old but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation.

Scotland international Porteous is out of contract in the summer and has rejected fresh terms at Easter Road.

"I've got no issue with Ryan at all. He turned down the best contact we could offer and therefore is seeking pastures new," Hibs manager Lee Johnson said.

"I think potentially a January sale would be the best idea if we realise the fee."