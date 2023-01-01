Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Brandon Cooper has been with Swansea since the age of six

Forest Green Rovers have signed left-sided defender Brandon Cooper on loan from Championship side Swansea City until the end of the season.

Cooper, 22, has played 11 first-team games for the Swans and has had loan spells at Yeovil, Newport and Swindon.

He told the Rovers website: external-link "I'm really excited and I can't wait to get going."

Stevie Grieve, head of performance & recruitment, added: "His determination, leadership and defensive qualities will help the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.