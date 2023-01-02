Last updated on .From the section Football

WATCH: Pelé's hearse greeted with fireworks before wake

Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos.

Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans filling the stands and lining the streets.

The three-time World Cup winner died at the age of 82 on 29 December.

There will be a procession through the streets of Santos to a private family burial on Tuesday.

Brazil's government declared three days of national mourning after Pele's death.

Pele, arguably the world's greatest ever player, had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

"We're going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele," said Fifa President Gianni Infantino, who attended the memorial.

Thousands of fans gathered on the streets as the hearse arrived at the stadium on Monday morning, with some queuing overnight to see the coffin.

"We are talking about a global icon, so this is going to be a huge global occasion," South American football journalist Tim Vickery told BBC 5 Live.

"Pele is a source of huge pride for Brazil. He is not from Santos but it is a city that he made his home, and he is theirs - but he also belongs to the world."

Brazilian journalist Ricardo Seyton, who worked closely with Pele during his career, said it was going to be an "intense" day.

"It is the people of the streets, the public, who are making this day so beautiful," he told BBC 5 Live.

"It is amazing to see people in football shirts from all around the world - that is the legend of Pele."

Thousands of fans queued outside the Urbano Caldeira stadium, where Pele's body is lying in state

Hundreds of fireworks were set off on Monday as Pele arrived at Santos' stadium

The city of Santos prepares to say goodbye to its hero Pele, who played 656 competitive matches for the club

Several authorities are expected to attend the memorial, including newly sworn-in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Pele's body will lie in state at Santos' stadium for 24 hours for the public to pay their respects

Fifa president Gianni Infantino attended the memorial