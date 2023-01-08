Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Leeds United 2.
Leeds United dramatically escaped another shock FA Cup third-round defeat at Cardiff City as Sonny Perkins came on to score an added-time equaliser.
Cardiff, 20th in the Championship and the league's lowest scorers, struck twice in seven first-half minutes with goals by Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.
Booed off at half-time, Leeds replied well as substitute Rodrigo headed in.
Cardiff's Joel Bagan was sent off for handball but Rodrigo saw his resultant penalty saved by Jak Alnwick.
Then, just as the home side looked like holding on for another famous victory over Leeds - 21 years after doing so at the same stage over the then-Premier League leaders - Perkins scored from close range to break Cardiff's late resistance.
Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley await Cardiff or Leeds in the fourth round after a cruel end to the game for the Bluebirds, who looked set for a first victory in eight games, which would have offered respite from their league struggles.
As for Leeds, Perkins' late leveller is a lifeline for manager Jesse Marsch, whose side have now gone six matches without a win in all competitions. A defeat here would have severely increased the pressure on the American.
This fixture invoked memories of then third-tier Cardiff's 2002 FA Cup triumph over an expensively-assembled Leeds side who were top of the Premier League at the time.
Since that landmark result, Cardiff had won 14 of the 22 subsequent meetings between the sides but, given their struggles in the Championship this season, confidence was in short supply in the Welsh capital.
Leeds were on a winless run of their own - five matches in all competitions - and also of concern for Marsch's men was their recent wretched FA Cup record, losing at the third-round stage in each of the past five seasons, including shock defeats by Newport County and Crawley Town.
Marsch said he had spoken with chief executive Angus Kinnear about the subject, and Leeds fans clearly fancied a cup run, selling out their allocation of 6,000 and creating a din which drowned out the home crowd for long periods.
The Leeds players looked similarly motivated as they controlled the opening exchanges, Darko Gyabi impressing in midfield with an early shot going narrowly wide and a weaving run which ended with an effort well blocked by Jack Simpson.
But despite the visitors' early control, it was Cardiff who took the lead against the run of play. Tom Sang freed Mark Harris with a fine through-ball and, after his shot was saved by Joel Robles, Harris teed up Isaak Davies. His shot was also blocked but the ball fell to Philogene, who fired in from close range.
Having scored a mere 20 goals in 26 league games this season, the Championship's lowest scorers made it two in seven minutes against their Premier League opponents.
The second was an altogether classier affair, with Andy Rinomhota's delightful lofted pass glancing the head of Leeds centre-back Diego Llorente before reaching Ojo, who chested the ball before finishing smartly on the turn.
Leeds were booed off at half-time and their fans' ire had the desired effect after the restart as their team put Cardiff under constant pressure with a flurry of chances.
First, Pascal Struijk headed inches wide before top scorer Rodrigo, recently on as a substitute, rose to meet Sam Greenwood's cross and head into the net despite a touch from Alnwick.
Rodrigo fired another shot over before playing a leading role in one of the game's decisive moments.
The penalty was as blatant as they come - Bagan diving like a goalkeeper to push Junior Firpo's goal-bound shot away with his hand - but Rodrigo's weak spot-kick was saved by Alnwick.
Cardiff fans celebrated the save with newfound belief that their side were about to claim another FA Cup scalp but it was Leeds' noisy travelling contingent who had the last laugh as Perkins helped Firpo's flick into the net to spark wild celebrations behind that goal and force a replay.
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 21Alnwick
- 12SangBooked at 9mins
- 16Nelson
- 26Simpson
- 3BaganBooked at 80mins
- 19SawyersSubstituted forWintleat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 29M HarrisSubstituted forNgat 86'minutes
- 35Rinomhota
- 10OjoSubstituted forRallsat 86'minutes
- 25PhilogeneSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 77'minutes
- 39DaviesSubstituted forTannerat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 6Wintle
- 8Ralls
- 11O'Dowda
- 14Tanner
- 37Nkounkou
- 38Ng
- 42Wigley
- 44Benjamin
Leeds
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Robles
- 25KristensenSubstituted forDramehat 59'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 21StruijkBooked at 28mins
- 3Firpo
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forPerkinsat 86'minutes
- 42GreenwoodBooked at 70mins
- 18GyabiSubstituted forWöberat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10SummervilleSubstituted forRodrigoat 59'minutes
- 30GelhardtSubstituted forFernándezat 73'minutes
- 29GnontoBooked at 27mins
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 8Roca
- 11Harrison
- 13Klaesson
- 16Perkins
- 19Rodrigo
- 37Drameh
- 39Wöber
- 49Fernández
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 20,324
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Leeds United 2.
Booking
Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United).
Post update
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Leeds United 2. Sonny Perkins (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Firpo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Junior Firpo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
Post update
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United).
Post update
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Sonny Perkins replaces Brenden Aaronson.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Perry Ng replaces Mark Harris.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls replaces Sheyi Ojo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Wöber.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
