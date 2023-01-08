Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
CardiffCardiff City2LeedsLeeds United2

FA Cup third round: Cardiff City 2-2 Leeds United - visitors fight back to draw

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium

Leeds United dramatically escaped another shock FA Cup third-round defeat at Cardiff City as Sonny Perkins came on to score an added-time equaliser.

Cardiff, 20th in the Championship and the league's lowest scorers, struck twice in seven first-half minutes with goals by Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.

Booed off at half-time, Leeds replied well as substitute Rodrigo headed in.

Cardiff's Joel Bagan was sent off for handball but Rodrigo saw his resultant penalty saved by Jak Alnwick.

Then, just as the home side looked like holding on for another famous victory over Leeds - 21 years after doing so at the same stage over the then-Premier League leaders - Perkins scored from close range to break Cardiff's late resistance.

Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley await Cardiff or Leeds in the fourth round after a cruel end to the game for the Bluebirds, who looked set for a first victory in eight games, which would have offered respite from their league struggles.

As for Leeds, Perkins' late leveller is a lifeline for manager Jesse Marsch, whose side have now gone six matches without a win in all competitions. A defeat here would have severely increased the pressure on the American.

This fixture invoked memories of then third-tier Cardiff's 2002 FA Cup triumph over an expensively-assembled Leeds side who were top of the Premier League at the time.

Since that landmark result, Cardiff had won 14 of the 22 subsequent meetings between the sides but, given their struggles in the Championship this season, confidence was in short supply in the Welsh capital.

Leeds were on a winless run of their own - five matches in all competitions - and also of concern for Marsch's men was their recent wretched FA Cup record, losing at the third-round stage in each of the past five seasons, including shock defeats by Newport County and Crawley Town.

Marsch said he had spoken with chief executive Angus Kinnear about the subject, and Leeds fans clearly fancied a cup run, selling out their allocation of 6,000 and creating a din which drowned out the home crowd for long periods.

The Leeds players looked similarly motivated as they controlled the opening exchanges, Darko Gyabi impressing in midfield with an early shot going narrowly wide and a weaving run which ended with an effort well blocked by Jack Simpson.

But despite the visitors' early control, it was Cardiff who took the lead against the run of play. Tom Sang freed Mark Harris with a fine through-ball and, after his shot was saved by Joel Robles, Harris teed up Isaak Davies. His shot was also blocked but the ball fell to Philogene, who fired in from close range.

Having scored a mere 20 goals in 26 league games this season, the Championship's lowest scorers made it two in seven minutes against their Premier League opponents.

The second was an altogether classier affair, with Andy Rinomhota's delightful lofted pass glancing the head of Leeds centre-back Diego Llorente before reaching Ojo, who chested the ball before finishing smartly on the turn.

Leeds were booed off at half-time and their fans' ire had the desired effect after the restart as their team put Cardiff under constant pressure with a flurry of chances.

First, Pascal Struijk headed inches wide before top scorer Rodrigo, recently on as a substitute, rose to meet Sam Greenwood's cross and head into the net despite a touch from Alnwick.

Rodrigo fired another shot over before playing a leading role in one of the game's decisive moments.

The penalty was as blatant as they come - Bagan diving like a goalkeeper to push Junior Firpo's goal-bound shot away with his hand - but Rodrigo's weak spot-kick was saved by Alnwick.

Cardiff fans celebrated the save with newfound belief that their side were about to claim another FA Cup scalp but it was Leeds' noisy travelling contingent who had the last laugh as Perkins helped Firpo's flick into the net to spark wild celebrations behind that goal and force a replay.

FA Cup: Sonny Perkins scores equaliser against Cardiff

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Alnwick
  • 12SangBooked at 9mins
  • 16Nelson
  • 26Simpson
  • 3BaganBooked at 80mins
  • 19SawyersSubstituted forWintleat 78'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 29M HarrisSubstituted forNgat 86'minutes
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 10OjoSubstituted forRallsat 86'minutes
  • 25PhilogeneSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 77'minutes
  • 39DaviesSubstituted forTannerat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Allsop
  • 6Wintle
  • 8Ralls
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 14Tanner
  • 37Nkounkou
  • 38Ng
  • 42Wigley
  • 44Benjamin

Leeds

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Robles
  • 25KristensenSubstituted forDramehat 59'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 21StruijkBooked at 28mins
  • 3Firpo
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forPerkinsat 86'minutes
  • 42GreenwoodBooked at 70mins
  • 18GyabiSubstituted forWöberat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10SummervilleSubstituted forRodrigoat 59'minutes
  • 30GelhardtSubstituted forFernándezat 73'minutes
  • 29GnontoBooked at 27mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 8Roca
  • 11Harrison
  • 13Klaesson
  • 16Perkins
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 37Drameh
  • 39Wöber
  • 49Fernández
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
20,324

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home5
Away26
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Leeds United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Leeds United 2.

  3. Booking

    Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 2, Leeds United 2. Sonny Perkins (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Firpo.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Junior Firpo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Drameh.

  10. Post update

    Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo (Leeds United).

  13. Post update

    Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sonny Perkins replaces Brenden Aaronson.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Perry Ng replaces Mark Harris.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls replaces Sheyi Ojo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Wöber.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

402 comments

  • Comment posted by purbeck white, today at 16:18

    There is a good case for awarding penalty goals (like penalty tries in rugby) when a defender blatantly saves a certain goal with his hand. OK he got sent off, but a penalty kick is not a given, as we saw.

    • Reply posted by tuned diesel, today at 16:24

      tuned diesel replied:
      Poor penalty

  • Comment posted by Ellandrik, today at 16:08

    This is already one of Leeds' longer cup runs.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 17:03

      JohnSmith replied:
      Ojo's goal was a carbon copy of Mo Salah's goal against Wolves yesterday.
      Why is everyone doing their nut about Salah's goal, but Ojo's goal is "spectacular"?

  • Comment posted by Fatbob, today at 16:19

    Thank goodness for Willy Gnonto he’s the highlight of everything Leeds at the moment and we must play with some width but has I’ve said all season sort our defending it’s a complete joke

    • Reply posted by jlc, today at 16:54

      jlc replied:
      I’ve been saying this for 2 years now, yet we don’t buy a decent defender ?you cannot buy a very good defender on what we buy them for , Gnonto was very good today . Good fight back though

  • Comment posted by lion , today at 16:10

    I am an Arsenal fan and I cheered leeds from start to finish,never die attitude.....well doklne leeds

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:15

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      If Leeds had played as expected and took their chances earlier in the game, the 'never die attitude' would have not been needed.

  • Comment posted by Chris r, today at 16:07

    What has happened to Lorente and Struyk? In the first half they were shocking, they were so bad they made Firpo look half decent.

    • Reply posted by davet, today at 16:09

      davet replied:
      Lorente looks and is clueless but he dragged Pascal down to his level. Koch and Cooper must be delighted

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:11

    Leeds never fail to entertain the neutrals. Penalties, red cards, comebacks with late goals and drama.

    • Reply posted by Ellandrik, today at 16:45

      Ellandrik replied:
      Most of their rare 0-0s arent too shabby either

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 16:15

    The absolute truth is that our defence is woeful whether its against top teams or lesser teams. the catalogue of errors is relentless. And i'm tired of hearing Jesse say over and over again that we've got to improve!

    MOT

    • Reply posted by mitch, today at 16:18

      mitch replied:
      Marsh is full of faux passion and clichés. He doesn't have a clue

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 16:18

    Up top we can just about hold our own in the PL.
    Across the middle we have some talented players.
    In defence we are catastrophic and Marsch needs to get rid of them or we are going to the Championship.

    • Reply posted by JohnSmith, today at 17:04

      JohnSmith replied:
      Yep, a nice flick on by a Leeds defender for Ojo and Cardiff's second.

  • Comment posted by Joe Stamber, today at 16:23

    Two things occurred to me watching this; if a certain goal is stopped by an outfield player with his/her hand, should a goal be given instead of a penalty? It is cheating, after all. Secondly, should the clock be stopped for substitutions - they seemed to take an age in this match for both teams, nowhere near compensated by the time added on?

    • Reply posted by billyboy, today at 16:37

      billyboy replied:
      The clock needs to be stopped for a lot more than substitutions; how about when players surround the ref to whine about something like a penalty?

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:07

    Jesse Marsch looks like he has aged 20 years since he stepped in as coach for Leeds.

    • Reply posted by Fatbob, today at 16:22

      Fatbob replied:
      I still think he’s a good guy but not sure he’s up to premier league standards

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 16:26

    Forest fan here. Watched the first half and apart from a brief early flurry Leeds were 2nd best. Good response in the 2nd half.
    My son in law ( a Leeds fan) is in Tenerife with my daughter and Grand Kids.
    He would have been well pleased with the 2nd 45 minute response.
    Leeds are still in the cup unlike my lot who capitulated yesterday in Blackpool.
    Keep the faith.
    MOT…..,ALAW

    • Reply posted by Red Fred, today at 17:21

      Red Fred replied:
      To the 3 thumbs down contributors.
      MARCHING ON TOGGGGEEETTTTHHHHHEEERR

  • Comment posted by mitch, today at 16:09

    Jesse Marsh is living on borrowed time. If he can't see that Drahmah is twice the player that Kristiannson and Ayling are. Gyabi, if your good enough you're old enough and Sonny Perkins deserves minutes. Also, to break down defences you have to pull them wide, especially when you have Gnonto, Summerville, Harrison et al in your team.
    This long time Leeds fan is not happy.

    • Reply posted by Fatbob, today at 16:20

      Fatbob replied:
      Totally agree give Cody the shirt he’s a good player and needs a run in first team

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:07

    A good fightback by Leeds. But Leeds know that if they had played as a PL team is expected to play against a lower Championship team, no fightback would have been required.

    Cardiff will be disappointed that they could not hold on to their lead.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 16:34

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      tell that to Newcastle

  • Comment posted by Ellandrik, today at 16:06

    Perkins.

    Quality.

  • Comment posted by paul tapner, today at 16:06

    Leeds in the fourth round draw! Whats the world coming to! Not that I'm complaining.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 16:06

    Leeds deserved a draw but they made very hard work of it

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 16:43

    Sonny Perkins comes as a Leeds sub and the Cardiff supporters shouting out "We don't know who you are" to him.....I Think Cardiff supporters know NOW!! LOL

    • Reply posted by Paul evans, today at 17:02

      Paul evans replied:
      Nah, we couldn't give a flying f...

  • Comment posted by john cooper, today at 16:09

    Men's fa cup women getting in on the act fa cup draw pathetic

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 16:11

      simon replied:
      🤣 how many bame's

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 16:04

    Don't let me ever watch Struijk llorrente, firpo in same team again. Firpo improved but what planet was Joffy on today, no wonder he doesn't get picked.

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 16:43

      ani4ani replied:
      Firpo was actually ok and his clever flick led to the equaliser

  • Comment posted by centreground, today at 16:41

    Gnonto is built like a tank and it's just as well cos he's kicked from pillar to post by the opposition. It was his never-say-die work that led to the equaliser. I hope he becomes a great player. So far, it's looking good.

    • Reply posted by BAC, today at 16:47

      BAC replied:
      A bull in ballet shoes.

