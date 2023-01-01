Match ends, Lens 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Paris St-Germain lost for the first time since March as they were beaten by in-form Lens in Ligue 1.
Second-placed Lens have lost only once in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and are now just four points behind Christophe Galtier's star-studded league leaders.
Lois Openda scored one goal and set up another for Franck Haise's side.
PSG were without Neymar, who was suspended after being sent off on Wednesday, and Lionel Messi, who continues his post-World Cup recovery.
The hosts led after five minutes when Przemyslaw Frankowski volleyed into an empty net after a rebound off Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Hugo Ekitike quickly equalised for PSG but Openda beat defender Marquinhos and fired past Donnarumma into the bottom corner to give Lens the lead again in the 28th minute.
Alexis Claude-Maurice added a third two minutes into the second half and - despite Kylian Mbappe playing the full game - the club from northern France held on for a notable victory.
PSG's last defeat was a 3-0 loss to Monaco on 20 March, 10 days after they lost in the Champions League to Real Madrid.
Line-ups
Lens
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 30Samba
- 24GraditBooked at 45mins
- 4Danso
- 14Medina
- 29Frankowski
- 8FofanaSubstituted forPorebaat 90+5'minutes
- 26Abdul SamedBooked at 41mins
- 21Haïdara
- 7Sotoca
- 18Claude-MauriceSubstituted forOnanaat 73'minutes
- 11OpendaSubstituted forSaïdat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Machado
- 6Onana
- 13Poreba
- 15Fortès
- 16Leca
- 22Saïd
- 23Boura
- 25Le Cardinal
- 36Labeau Lascary
PSG
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 26Mukiele
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 2HakimiBooked at 45mins
- 8RuizSubstituted forVitinhaat 58'minutes
- 15DaniloSubstituted forSarabiaat 58'minutes
- 28SolerSubstituted forGharbiat 78'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 73'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 19Sarabia
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
- Attendance:
- 38,047
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lens 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lukasz Poreba (Lens).
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. Lukasz Poreba replaces Seko Fofana.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Massadio Haïdara.
Booking
Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Massadio Haïdara (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jonathan Gradit.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).
Post update
Foul by Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wesley Saïd (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
