French Ligue 1
LensLens3PSGParis Saint Germain1

Lens 3-1 Paris St-Germain: PSG lose first game since March

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lens celebrate beating PSG
Lens have won the Ligue 1 title once, in 1998

Paris St-Germain lost for the first time since March as they were beaten by in-form Lens in Ligue 1.

Second-placed Lens have lost only once in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and are now just four points behind Christophe Galtier's star-studded league leaders.

Lois Openda scored one goal and set up another for Franck Haise's side.

PSG were without Neymar, who was suspended after being sent off on Wednesday, and Lionel Messi, who continues his post-World Cup recovery.

The hosts led after five minutes when Przemyslaw Frankowski volleyed into an empty net after a rebound off Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Hugo Ekitike quickly equalised for PSG but Openda beat defender Marquinhos and fired past Donnarumma into the bottom corner to give Lens the lead again in the 28th minute.

Alexis Claude-Maurice added a third two minutes into the second half and - despite Kylian Mbappe playing the full game - the club from northern France held on for a notable victory.

PSG's last defeat was a 3-0 loss to Monaco on 20 March, 10 days after they lost in the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Line-ups

Lens

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 30Samba
  • 24GraditBooked at 45mins
  • 4Danso
  • 14Medina
  • 29Frankowski
  • 8FofanaSubstituted forPorebaat 90+5'minutes
  • 26Abdul SamedBooked at 41mins
  • 21Haïdara
  • 7Sotoca
  • 18Claude-MauriceSubstituted forOnanaat 73'minutes
  • 11OpendaSubstituted forSaïdat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Machado
  • 6Onana
  • 13Poreba
  • 15Fortès
  • 16Leca
  • 22Saïd
  • 23Boura
  • 25Le Cardinal
  • 36Labeau Lascary

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 26Mukiele
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2HakimiBooked at 45mins
  • 8RuizSubstituted forVitinhaat 58'minutes
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forSarabiaat 58'minutes
  • 28SolerSubstituted forGharbiat 78'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 73'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 17Vitinha
  • 19Sarabia
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
Referee:
Jerome Brisard
Attendance:
38,047

Match Stats

Home TeamLensAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lens 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lens 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lukasz Poreba (Lens).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. Lukasz Poreba replaces Seko Fofana.

  7. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Massadio Haïdara.

  12. Booking

    Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain).

  14. Post update

    Massadio Haïdara (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jonathan Gradit.

  16. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Florian Sotoca (Lens).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Gharbi (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wesley Saïd (Lens) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st January 2023

  • LensLens3PSGParis Saint Germain1
  • AngersAngers1LorientLorient2
  • MonacoMonaco1BrestBrest0
  • NantesNantes1AuxerreAuxerre0
  • ToulouseToulouse2AjaccioAjaccio0
  • LyonLyon0ClermontClermont1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG17142146133344
2Lens17124129111840
3Marseille16103332141833
4Monaco17103433231033
5Rennes1694332171531
6Lorient179442824431
7Lille169252923629
8Lyon177372721624
9Clermont176472025-522
10Nice165651517-221
11Reims164841922-320
12Toulouse175482333-1019
13Montpellier165292629-317
14Nantes173861824-617
15Troyes163672631-515
16Ajaccio1743101526-1115
17Brest1734101833-1513
18Auxerre1734101635-1913
19Strasbourg161871828-1011
20Angers1722131637-218
View full French Ligue 1 table

