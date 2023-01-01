Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Richard Taylor gives St Mirren greater defensive cover for the second half of the season

St Mirren have added left-sided defender Richard Taylor to their squad for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old Englishman joins from League of Ireland side Waterford where he made 33 appearances in 2022.

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson said: "He has very good attributes. He's 6ft 3in, quick and has a good left foot.

"He's someone who will come in on a short-term deal to challenge for a place and give us a bit more depth."

St Mirren have the option to extend Taylor's stay should the next five months prove to be a success.