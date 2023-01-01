Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Connor Wood spent three seasons with Bradford City before joining Leyton Orient in the summer of 2021

Colchester United have signed left-back Connor Wood on loan from fellow League Two club Leyton Orient.

The 26-year-old has joined for the remainder of the season, subject to the necessary paperwork being ratified.

Wood has played only twice for fourth-tier leaders Orient this season, both games in cup competitions, after 36 appearances in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, midfielder Matty Longstaff's loan from Newcastle has come to an end because of a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old was hurt in the win over Gillingham on 26 December and the Magpies said scans have confirmed damage to his anterior cruciate ligament. external-link

Longstaff made 10 appearances during his spell with Colchester.

