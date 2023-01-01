Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

In October 2022, homophobic chants were heard when Manchester United played at Stamford Bridge

Nottingham Forest will investigate alleged homophobic chanting heard during Sunday's Premier League match against Chelsea at the City Ground.

Forest are "aware of reports of concerning chants" during the 1-1 draw.

Chelsea's official LGBTQ+ supporters group said "we totally condemn" the chant, adding that it is "time to call this out".

In January 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service classed the chant as a homophobic slur.

That means anyone singing it is committing a hate crime and could face prosecution.

Forest said it was "aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans" and that the club "do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour".

Forest group LGBTQ+ Trickies offered an apology to their counterpart Chelsea Pride, calling on the local police and their club to act.

"We are embarrassed and ashamed," the Forest group added.