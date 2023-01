The mid-season transfer window for the Premier League and EFL closes at 23:00 GMT on 31 January, while the Scottish Premiership window shuts at 23:59 and the WSL at 17:00 for domestic transfers.

31 January

09:00 Diogo Monteiro [Servette - Leeds United] Undisclosed

English Football League

10:00 Joe Anderson [Everton - Sunderland] Undisclosed

09:00 Marquinhos [Arsenal - Norwich City] Loan

30 January

Premier League

Joao Gomes [Flamengo - Wolves] Undisclosed

Yasin Ayari [AIK - Brighton] £3.5m

Weston McKennie [Juventus - Leeds] Loan

Bryan Gil [Tottenham - Sevilla] Loan

Matias Vina [Roma - Bournemouth] Loan

Scottish Premiership

CJ Egan-Riley [Burnley - Hibernian] Loan

Luke Chambers [Liverpool - Kilmarnock] Loan

English Football League

Louie Barry [Aston Villa - Salford] Loan

Cesare Casadei [Chelsea - Reading] Loan

Oliver Burke [Werder Bremen - Millwall] Loan

Chem Campbell [Wolves - Wycombe] Loan

Harry Isted [Luton - Barnsley] Loan

Martin Kelly [West Brom - Wigan] Loan

Ateef Konate [Nottingham Forest - Oxford] Loan

Josh March [Forest Green - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Jack Marriott [Peterborough - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Luke Plange [Crystal Palace - Lincoln] Loan

Tom Smith [Arsenal - Colchester] Loan

Jayden Stockley [Charlton - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Jack Walton [Barnsley - Luton] Undisclosed

International

Vakoun Bayo [Watford - Charleroi] Loan

Han-Noah Massengo [Bristol City - Auxerre] Loan

29 January

Premier League

Malo Gusto [Lyon - Chelsea] £31m (returns to Lyon on loan until end of season)

Tete [Shakhtar Donetsk - Leicester] Loan

Anthony Gordon [Everton - Newcastle] £45m

English Football League

Britt Assombalonga [Adana Demirspor - Watford] Undisclosed

Dan Barlaser [Rotherham - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Aidan Keena [Sligo - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

Luke McGee [Forest Green - Derby] Loan

Michael Obafemi [Swansea - Burnley] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Mattie Pollock [Watford - Aberdeen] Loan

28 January

Scottish Premiership

Riku Danzaki [Consadole Sapporo - Motherwell] Free

Women's Super League

Ruby Mace [Manchester City - Leicester City] Loan

English Football League

Rhys Bennett [Unattached - Rochdale]

Curtis Nelson [Cardiff - Blackpool] Free

27 January

Premier League

Antoine Semenyo [Bristol City - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

English Football League

Will Aimson [Bolton - Exeter] Undisclosed

Matt Baker [Stoke - Newport] Loan

Matt Dennis [MK Dons - Sutton] Loan

Owen Dodgson [Burnley - Rochdale] Loan

Aden Flint [Stoke - Sheffield Wednesday] Loan

Joe Gelhardt [Leeds - Sunderland] Loan

Ben Gladwin [Swindon - Crawley] Undisclosed

Will Greenidge [West Ham - Colchester] Undisclosed

Ki-Jana Hoever [Wolves - Stoke] Loan

Cameron Jerome [Luton - Bolton] Free

Hisham Kasimu [Farnborough - Sutton] Undisclosed

Charlie Lakin [Burton - Doncaster] Loan

D'Mani Mellor [Wycombe - Rochdale] Loan

Tyler Onyango [Everton - Forest Green] Loan

Ryan Porteous [Hibernian - Watford] Undisclosed

Kieran Sadlier [Bolton - Leyton Orient] Loan

Harvey Saunders [Bristol Rovers - Tranmere] Undisclosed

Charlie Savage [Manchester United - Forest Green] Loan

Jackson Smith [Wolves - Walsall] Loan

Tayt Trusty [Blackpool - Hartlepool] Loan

Grant Ward [Blackpool - Bristol Rovers] Free

International

Ayoub Assal [AFC Wimbledon - Al-Wakrah] Undisclosed

26 January

Premier League

James Bree [Luton - Southampton] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Georgia Eaton-Collins [Unattached - Leicester] Free

English Football League

Harvey Cartwright [Hull - Wycombe] Loan

Bersant Celina [Dijon - Stoke] Loan

Conor Coventry [West Ham - Rotherham] Loan

Cody Drameh [Leeds - Luton] Loan

Tom Eastman [Colchester - Harrogate] Loan

Will Hondermarck [Barnsley - Northampton] Undisclosed

Tom Hopper [Lincoln - Colchester] Undisclosed

Sullay Kaikai [Wycombe - MK Dons] Free

Isaac Lihadji [Lille - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Sean Maguire [Preston - Coventry] Undisclosed

Conor Masterson [QPR - Gillingham] Loan

Shane McLoughlin [Morecambe - Salford] Free

Luke McNally [Burnley - Coventry] Loan

Demetri Mitchell [Hibernian - Exeter] Free

Michael Morrison [Portsmouth - Cambridge] Free

Yann Songo'o [Bradford - Walsall] Loan

International

Leon Dajaku [Sunderland - St Gallen] Loan

25 January

Premier League

Dan Bentley [Bristol City - Wolves] Undisclosed

Arnaut Danjuma [Villarreal - Tottenham] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Oh Hyeon-gyu [Suwon Samsung Bluewings - Celtic] Undisclosed

Eamonn Brophy [St Mirren - Ross County] Loan

Toyosi Olusanya [St Mirren - Arbroath] Loan

English Football League

Lyle Foster [Westerlo - Burnley] Undisclosed

Nikita Haikin [Unattached - Bristol City]

Jordan Hugill [Norwich - Rotherham] Free

Matija Sarkic [Wolves - Stoke] Loan

Sorba Thomas [Huddersfield - Blackburn] Loan

24 January

Women's Super League

Lisa Naalsund [SK Brann - Manchester United] Undisclosed

Courtney Nevin [Hammarby IF - Leicester City] Loan

International

William Troost-Ekong [Watford - Salernitana] Loan

English Football League

Jokull Andresson [Reading - Exeter] Emergency loan

Saikou Janneh [Cambridge - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Caolan Lavery [Scunthorpe - Doncaster] Undisclosed

Charlie McCann [Rangers - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Conor McGrandles [Charlton - Cambridge] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Josh Stones external-link [Wigan - Ross County] Loan

23 January

Premier League

Jhon Duran [Chicago Fire - Aston Villa] £18m

Jakub Kiwior [Spezia - Arsenal] £17.6m

Maximo Perrone [Velez Sarsfield - Manchester City] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Todd Cantwell [Norwich - Rangers] Undisclosed

James Jeggo [Eupen - Hibernian] Undisclosed

English Football League

Henrique Araujo [Benfica - Watford] Loan

Aaron Donnelly [Nottingham Forest - Port Vale] Loan

Pierre Ekwah [West Ham - Sunderland] Undisclosed

Charlie Goode [Brentford - Blackpool] Loan

Paris Maghoma [Brentford - MK Dons] Loan

Tyrese Omotoye [Norwich - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Jakub Stolarczyk [Leicester - Hartlepool] Loan

22 January

Premier League

Craig Dawson [West Ham - Wolves] £3.3m

International

Carljohan Eriksson external-link [Dundee United - Nordsjælland] Loan

Josip Juranovic [Celtic - Union Berlin] Undisclosed

21 January

Women's Super League

Anouk Denton [Louisville Cardinals - West Ham] Undisclosed

Jayde Riviere [Unattached - Manchester United] Free

Championship

Hjalmar Ekdal [Djurgardens IF - Burnley] Undisclosed

20 January

Premier League

Danny Ings [Aston Villa - West Ham] £12m

Victor Kristiansen [Copenhagen - Leicester] £17m

Noni Madueke [PSV Eindhoven - Chelsea] £30.7m

Leandro Trossard [Brighton - Arsenal] £21m

Chris Wood [Newcastle - Nottingham Forest] Loan

English Football League

Tariqe Fosu [Brentford - Rotherham] Loan

Jordan Lyden [Unattached - Leyton Orient]

Matt Macey [Luton Town - Portsmouth] Loan

Jarell Quansah [Liverpool - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Scott Robertson [Celtic - Fleetwood] Free

Dale Taylor [Nottm Forest - Burton] Loan

International

Memphis Depay [Barcelona - Atletico Madrid] £2.6m

Goncalo Guedes [Wolves - Benfica] Loan

19 January

Premier League

Dango Ouattara [Lorient - Bournemouth] Around £20m

English Football League

David Amoo [Stevenage - Crewe] Free

Elkan Baggott [Ipswich - Cheltenham] Loan

Ellery Balcombe [Brentford - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Harry Clarke [Arsenal - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Jayden Clarke [Dulwich Hamlet - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Adam Clayton [Doncaster - Bradford] Free

Ethan Coleman [Leyton Orient - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Max Dean [Leeds - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Malcolm Ebiowei [Crystal Palace - Hull] Loan

Joe Garner [Fleetwood - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Michael Mellon [Burnley - Morecambe] Loan

Seb Quirk [Everton - Accrington] Undisclosed

Shola Shoretire [Manchester United - Bolton] Loan

International

Dapo Afolayan [Bolton - St Pauli] Undisclosed

Christian Ramirez [Aberdeen - Columbus Crew] Undisclosed

18 January

Women's Super League

Mana Iwabuchi [Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur] Loan

English Football League

James Beadle [Brighton - Crewe] Loan

Barry Cotter [Shamrock Rovers - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Ryan Finnigan [Southampton - Crewe] Loan

Jasper Moon [Barnsley - Burton] Loan

17 January

Premier League

Pablo Sarabia [Paris St-Germain - Wolves] £4.4m

English Football League

Zac Ashworth [West Brom - Burton] Loan

James Brown [Blackburn - Doncaster] Loan

Harry Charsley [Port Vale - Newport] Undisclosed

Matthew Foulds [Bradford - Harrogate] Loan

Jamie McCart [Rotherham - Leyton Orient] Loan

Ben Nelson [Leicester - Doncaster] Loan

16 January

Premier League

Danilo [Palmeiras - Nottingham Forest] £16m

Scottish Premiership

Elias Melkersen external-link [Hibernian - Sparta Rotterdam] Loan

Luiyi de Lucas [Haka - Livingston] Free

English Football League

Tolaji Bola [Rotherham - Bradford] Loan

Jake Cain [Liverpool - Swindon] Undisclosed

Logan Chalmers [Dundee United - Tranmere] Loan

Joseph Hungbo [Watford - Huddersfield] Loan

Tony Springett [Norwich - Derby] Loan

15 January

Premier League

Mykhailo Mudryk [Shakhtar Donetsk - Chelsea] £62m, rising to £89m

English Football League

Louis Reed [Swindon - Mansfield] Undisclosed

14 January

Premier League

Georginio Rutter [Hoffenheim - Leeds] £36m

Women's Super League

Fuka Nagano [North Carolina Courage - Liverpool] Undisclosed

English Football League

Tom King [Salford - Northampton] Free

George Lapslie [Mansfield - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Mikey O'Neill [Preston - Grimsby] Loan

Olamide Shodipo [QPR - Lincoln] Loan

Bobby Thomas [Burnley - Barnsley] Loan

Jake Young [Bradford - Barrow] Loan

International

Joe Bursik [Stoke - Club Bruges] Undisclosed

13 January

Premier League

Mario Lemina [Nice - Wolves] Undisclosed

Wout Weghorst [Burnley - Manchester United] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Nohan Kenneh [Hibernian - Ross County] Loan

Mikael Mandron [Gillingham - Motherwell] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Sabrina D'Angelo [Vittsjo GIK - Arsenal] Undisclosed

English Football League

Ameen Al-Dakhil [Sint-Truidense V V - Burnley] Undisclosed

Dara Costelloe [Burnley - Bradford] Loan

Callum Johnson [Ross County - Mansfield] Undisclosed

John-Kymani Gordon [Crystal Palace - Carlisle] Loan

Kyle Knoyle [Doncaster - Stockport] Undisclosed

Jonathan Leko [Birmingham - MK Dons] Undisclosed

Craig MacGillivray [Charlton - Burton] Undisclosed

Jamille Matt [Forest Green - Walsall] Undisclosed

Todd Miller [Brighton - Doncaster] Loan

Callum Morton [Fleetwood - Salford] Undisclosed

Nathanael Ogbeta [Swansea - Peterborough] Loan

Edon Pruti [Brentford B - Hartlepool] Undisclosed

Christ Tiehi [Slovan Liberec - Wigan] Loan

Jonathan Tomkinson [Norwich - Stevenage] Loan

Ed Turns [Brighton - Leyton Orient] Loan

Martyn Waghorn [Coventry - Huddersfield] Loan

12 January

Scottish Premiership

Olly Crankshaw [Stockport - Motherwell] Loan

Garang Kuol [Newcastle - Hearts] Loan

English Football League

Ali Al-Hamadi [Wycombe - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed

Amadou Bakayoko [Bolton - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Macauley Bonne [QPR - Charlton] Free

Liam Delap [Manchester City - Preston] Loan

Jake Eastwood [Sheff Utd - Rochdale] Loan

Oli Hawkins [Mansfield - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Mark Helm [Burnley - Burton] Undisclosed

Leo Hjelde [Leeds - Rotherham] Loan

Todd Kane [Coventry - Charlton] Loan

Alfie Kilgour [Bristol Rovers - Mansfield] Undisclosed

Armani Little [Forest Green - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Glenn Morris [Crawley - Gillingham] Free

Teddy Mfuni external-link [Warrington Town - Oxford] Undisclosed

Brad Walker [Port Vale - Tranmere] Undisclosed

International

Dogukan Sinik external-link [Hull - Antalyaspor] Loan

11 January

Premier League

Joao Felix [Atletico Madrid - Chelsea] Loan

Alex Moreno [Real Betis - Aston Villa] £13.2m

Carlos Alcaraz [Racing Club - Southampton] - £12m

English Football League

Lee Angol [Bradford - Sutton] Undisclosed

Timothee Dieng [Exeter - Gillingham] Undisclosed

Daniel Dodds [Middlesbrough - Hartlepool] Undisclosed

Anthony Knockaert [Fulham - Huddersfield] Loan

Jamal Lowe [Bournemouth - QPR] Loan

Matheus Martins [Udinese - Watford] Loan

Elliott Nevitt [Tranmere - Crewe] Undisclosed

Anthony O'Connor [Morecambe - Harrogate] Free

Tom Trybull [SV Sandhausen - Blackpool] Free

10 January

Scottish Premiership

Yutaro Oda [Vissel Kobe - Hearts] Undisclosed

English Football League

Miguel Azeez [Arsenal - Wigan] Loan

Tom Cannon [Everton - Preston] Loan

Daniel Crowley [Willem II - Morecambe] Undisclosed

Ross Doohan [Tranmere - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Reda Khadra [Brighton - Birmingham] Loan

Sean Morrison [Cardiff- Rotherham] Free

Thierry Nevers [West Ham - Bradford] Loan

Josh Wilson-Esbrand [Manchester City - Coventry] Loan

9 January

Women's Super League

Lucy Staniforth [Manchester United - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

James Hill [Bournemouth - Hearts] Loan

English Football League

Nathan Broadhead [Everton - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Steven Caulker [Fatih Karagumruk - Wigan] Free

Will Goodwin [Stoke - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

Peter Hartley [Jamshedpur - Hartlepool] Free

Matt Jay [Exeter - Colchester] Undisclosed

Alfie McCalmont [Leeds - Carlisle] Loan

Dan Nlundulu [Southampton - Bolton] Loan

8 January

International

Ashley Westwood [Burnley - Charlotte FC] Free

English Football League

George Hirst [Leicester - Ipswich] Loan

7 January

Premier League

David Datro Fofana [Molde - Chelsea] £8m-£10m

Andrey Santos [Vasco de Gama - Chelsea] £18m

Women's Super League

Kathrine Kuhl [FC Nordsjaelland - Arsenal] Undisclosed

English Football League

Joao Ferreira [Benfica - Watford] Undisclosed

Connor Hall [Port Vale - Colchester] Undisclosed

6 January

Premier League

Jack Butland [Crystal Palace - Manchester United] Loan

Mislav Orsic [Dinamo Zagreb - Southampton] £8m

International

Trevor Clarke [Bristol Rovers - Shamrock Rovers] Loan

Women's Super League

Victoria Pelova [Ajax - Arsenal] Undisclosed

Dejana Stefanovic [Valerenga - Brighton] Undisclosed

English Football League

Jordan Amissah [Sheff Utd - Burton] Loan

Cameron Archer [Aston Villa - Middlesbrough] Loan

Ryan Bennett [Unattached - Cambridge]

Harry Boyes [Sheffield United - Lincoln] Loan

Neill Byrne [Tranmere - Stockport] Undisclosed

Aaron Connolly [Brighton - Hull] Loan

Callum Dolan external-link [Warrington Rylands - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Brandon Fleming [Hull - Oxford] Loan

Jay Matete [Sunderland - Plymouth] Loan

Will Norris [Burnley - Peterborough] Loan

Brooke Norton-Cuffy [Arsenal - Coventry] Loan

Sam Pearson [Bristol City - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Jamie Robson [Lincoln - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Steve Seddon [Oxford - Cambridge] Loan

Ryley Towler [Bristol City - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Joe White [Newcastle - Exeter] Loan

5 January

Premier League

Benoit Badiashile [Monaco - Chelsea] £35m

Scottish Premiership

Graeme Shinnie [Wigan Athletic - Aberdeen] Loan

Patrik Myslovic [MSK Zilina - Aberdeen] Loan

International

Daley Blind [Unattached - Bayern Munich] Free

Women's Super League

Guro Bergsvand [Brann - Brighton] Undisclosed

Jordan Nobbs [Arsenal - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

English Football League

Josh Bowler [Nottingham Forest - Blackpool] Loan

Matty Dolan [Newport - Hartlepool] Loan

Rory Feely [Bohemians - Barrow] Undisclosed

Jordan Garrick [Swansea - Forest Green] Undisclosed

David Harrington [Cork City - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Daryl Horgan [Wycombe - Stevenage] Loan

Florian Kamberi [Unattached - Huddersfield]

Kevin Long [Burnley - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Massimo Luongo [Middlesbrough - Ipswich] Free

Dynel Simeu [Southampton - Morecambe] Loan

Toby Sims [Unattached - Harrogate]

Max Watters [Cardiff - Barnsley] Loan

Randell Williams [Hull - Bolton] Undisclosed

Robbie Willmott [Newport - Walsall] Loan

4 January

Premier League

Kevin Schade [Freiburg - Brentford] Loan

Women's Super League

Bethany England [Chelsea - Tottenham] Undisclosed

English Football League

Alex Cairns [Fleetwood - Salford] Loan

Fiacre Kelleher [Bradford - Colchester] Undisclosed

Joe Low [Bristol City - Walsall] Loan

Matt Lowton [Burnley - Huddersfield] Loan

Aaron Pressley [Brentford - Accrington] Loan

Morgan Rogers [Manchester City - Blackpool] Loan

Callum Wright [Blackpool - Plymouth] Undisclosed

3 January

Premier League

Max Wober [Red Bull Salzburg - Leeds] Undisclosed

English Football League

Jake Forster-Caskey [Charlton - Stevenage] Undisclosed

Fiachra Pagel [Drogheda United - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Arthur Read [Stevenage - Colchester] Undisclosed

Jack Robinson [Middlesbrough - Carlisle] Loan

2 January

English Football League

Brandon Cooper [Swansea - Forest Green] Loan

Saxon Earley [Norwich - Plymouth] Undisclosed

1 January

Scottish Premiership

Richard Taylor [Waterford - St Mirren] Free

Kyle Vassell [San Diego Royal - Kilmarnock] Undisclosed

English Football League

Elliot Newby [Stockport - Barrow] Undisclosed

Connor Wood [Leyton Orient - Colchester] Loan

