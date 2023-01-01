At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week.

But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.

David de Gea (Manchester United)

Manchester United were up against a very different Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, and so it proved. The Wanderers are becoming a difficult side to beat under new manager Julen Lopetegui but so are Manchester United with David de Gea in this form.

A superb free-kick taken by Ruben Neves was brilliantly saved by the impressive De Gea while it was still goalless. And while much attention will be given to Marcus Rashford's winner and why he was dropped for the fixture, it was De Gea's point-blank save to deny Raul Jimenez that actually won them the match.

De Gea didn't go to the World Cup with Spain and it looks like he's benefited from the rest.

Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)

I remember giving Ethan Pinnock a hard time for his performance in their 4-0 drubbing away at Aston Villa in October. In fact I thought the defender looked out of his depth and said so.

Since then I couldn't help but notice that Thomas Frank continued to select the Jamaica international as Brentford results started to improve. Managers only have faith in players who they can trust and Frank clearly has no problem trusting Pinnock.

The centre-back has been ever present since the defeat at Villa Park and instrumental in the victory at West Ham. On reflection I think I might have got my assessment of Mr Pinnock slightly wrong. He's certainly not out of his depth any more.

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva makes my team of the week not just because Chelsea coped with all the aggression and physicality Nottingham Forest threw at them, but also due to his composure.

The veteran Brazilian international seems to play the game at his own pace, refuses to be rushed and is altogether unflappable. Granted he's been playing an awful long time and with some of the best players in the world so he knows a thing or two about the game.

However what never ceases to amaze me is how well he seems to fit in with every team he has ever played for. He is low maintenance for any would-be manager and a model professional. I see all the qualities of a future manager in Silva and one day even another Carlo Ancelotti.

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

I knew Luke Shaw was quick but I hadn't seen the defender put himself on the line in quite the same way as he was having to do in his new central role.

Manchester United's clean sheet against Wolves was nothing less than expected as far as I was concerned but, against a team with a renewed purpose and an attack led by Diego Costa, was a different matter entirely.

Two clean sheets in two games has taken United back into the top four and meanwhile Lisandro Martinez, the man who Shaw has filled in for, is still recovering from Argentina's World Cup victory. The way Shaw is playing I suggest Martinez takes his time. There's no rush.

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

When are Spurs going to get a top-class goalkeeper? One who can save the team points and not cost them matches? People keep telling me he's won a World Cup so he must be good. France won the World Cup in spite of Hugo Lloris not because of him.

On Sunday, the shot by Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz was a routine save for a decent goalkeeper but such is Lloris' lack of concentration the ball rebounds of his chest and allowed the excellent Buendia a bite at the cherry.

Make no mistake, this Tottenham defeat by Villa is even more excruciating as their North London rivals sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the start of the New Year.

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

The pass by John McGinn for Villa's second against Spurs was only equalled by the finishing touch provided by Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder was extremely impressive throughout this encounter.

There can be no doubt that the arrival of Unai Emery has served to galvanise the Villa but Spurs are starting games desperately slowly these days and are suffering as a consequence.

Something is not quite right at Tottenham at the moment and I'm beginning to wonder whether Antonio Conte is the right man to fix it.

There was a distinct lack of urgency, passion and defensive nous among the Tottenham Hotspur rank and file. I've already aired my thoughts about Hugo Lloris but Spurs also need two centre-halves in order to give themselves a real chance of securing a top-four place.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

You can't mention Arsenal these days without it being accompanied by the name Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian international is doing something rather special among his team-mates. He's showing them leadership.

His performance against Brighton once again demonstrated how far the Gunners have come under his captaincy. His quality on the ball has also not gone unnoticed. His pass for Gabriel Martinelli to seal another three points and stretch the Gunners' lead at the top of the table was outstanding.

Arsenal have always had outstanding captains whenever they have gone on to do something special. It is still early days to be talking about titles but they do have a leader in Odegaard who is capable of special things.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

I said after Crystal Palace had two players sent off against Fulham, and showed a distinct lack of professionalism in the process, that it was essential Patrick Vieira got his team back on track as a matter of urgency. Well it didn't take them long.

The Eagles looked like a different proposition against Bournemouth and got the points their performance deserved.

The star of the show was Eberechi Eze, whose superbly taken goal put the game beyond the Cherries. If Eze can remain fit and start converting his considerable abilities into goals this kid will be a top-four player.

Demarai Gray (Everton)

Everton and Frank Lampard in particular needed the point at Etihad Stadium far more than Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. Lampard's team was struggling before the World Cup break and nothing has really changed on their return to domestic football.

What has saved Lampard has been Everton's ability to never throw in the towel and to fight on regardless. This was their biggest attribute against Manchester City, along with a touch of magic from Demarai Gray.

This is a player who has the tools to hurt any opposition but his best performances are far too infrequent. It is Lampard's job to fix this and to get Gray to be more consistent and do what he did on Saturday on a more regular basis.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

In a matter of days Bukayo Saka has made my team selection on two separate occasions. He was outstanding against West Ham and then played a crucial part in the dismantling of Brighton at the Amex stadium.

What always stands out for me with this player is he always starts a game quickly and is an immediate threat to the opposition. His first touch, to set up his goal against Brighton in just a matter of seconds, was impeccable.

His ability to defend and be a team player is also commendable. It is a feature of Mikel Arteta's style of play and the demands he places on each and every one of his players.

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

The Brentford striker just can't stop finding the back of the net. His goal against a West Ham side who have now lost five games on the spin was a typical poacher's goal if ever I saw one.

The England striker doesn't seem to have been affected in the slightest by being left out of Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. On the contrary the absence of first-class fixtures for Brentford looks like it has only served to increase Toney's appetite for goals.

West Ham on the other hand seem to have lost their spark and manager David Moyes is lacking in ideas. Unless something radical is done West Ham could be in trouble.

The Crooks of the Matter

The death of the greatest footballer ever to walk the planet was greeted with much sadness. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, has left the football world with some wonderful memories.

In 1958 the 17-year-old boy from Santos captured the world's attention with a stunning display in the World Cup final. In those days assassins were waiting for you at every turn but fortunately the youngster's talents were so new to the game he escaped the hitmen.

By 1966 the hitmen were waiting for him, and they got him too. Battered and bruised, he was eventually kicked out of the World Cup against Portugal, leaving the stage swearing never to return. However by 1970 the best player in the world had recaptured his love for the game and played in what is considered to be the greatest World Cup final of its era - and he was magnificent.

Those who saw him play will never forget him. Those that didn't will never understand just how great he was. There are those who have the audacity to compare him to Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Those players were mere support acts.

What separates Pele from the rest is that he wasn't just a great footballer, he went on to be its greatest ambassador.

