Ivan Toney scored Brentford's first goal against West Ham and set up their second before leaving the pitch with a knee injury

Brentford striker Ivan Toney's injury is "not significant" and he could play against Liverpool on Monday, Bees manager Thomas Frank has confirmed.

Toney, 26, was carried off the pitch after jarring his knee in Brentford's 2-0 win at West Ham on Friday.

He had earlier scored the Bees' first goal - his 12th of the season - and set up the second at London Stadium.

"It's good news," said Frank. "There's nothing wrong with his knee. He could potentially be available for tomorrow."

Brentford sit 10th in the Premier League before Monday evening's home match against Liverpool, having put together a five-game unbeaten run in the league.

"We have massive belief in ourselves," said Frank. "We're very confident that we can get a very good result against any team."

Defenders Aaron Hickey and Kristoffer Ajer will unavailable against Liverpool as they continue their recovery from injury.