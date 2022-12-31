Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Martin Dubravka made just two appearances for Manchester United after signing on loan in September

Newcastle United have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at Manchester United.

The Slovakia international moved to Old Trafford in September on a season-long deal with an option to make the move permanent.

But the 33-year-old made just two appearances under manager Erik ten Hag, both in the Carabao Cup.

Dubravka joined the Magpies in 2018 and has made 130 appearances and kept 37 Premier League clean sheets.